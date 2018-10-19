Riders reverse decision, suspend Hughes for key game against Stamps

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders will face the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday without CFL sack leader Charleston Hughes after all.

The Roughriders announced Friday that Hughes has been removed from the team’s active roster and fined the maximum disciplinary amount allowed after the veteran rush end was arrested and charged Oct. 11 with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

Riders head coach/GM Chris Jones told reporters Thursday that Hughes would play against Calgary. That came two days after news of Hughes’ arrest became public.

The team said in a statement that it continued to gather information about the incident and reversed the decision after a included a “thorough review of our team rules and the CFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

“While the legal proceedings are still ongoing, the incident of October 11 reflects negatively on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club,” the team said in a statement. ”By refusing to provide a breath sample, Hughes demonstrated behaviour directly in conflict with the club’s values and expectations — which include respecting police and police procedures.”

The 34-year-old Hughes has a CFL-best 15 sacks this season.

Saskatchewan (10-6) is currently second in the West Division, four points behind front-running Calgary (12-3). Both teams have secured playoff berths but are coming off losses.

“It helps us,” Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell said. ”Charleston is great player and leading the league in sacks. Helps us to go out there and play and focus on the guys we’ve got to play against.”

The Riders dropped a 31-0 decision to Winnipeg last week while the B.C. Lions handed the Stampeders their first home loss, 26-21.

The Canadian Press