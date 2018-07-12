Riggers third baseman Jaret Chatwood had one of only four hits during a 5-0 loss in Sherwood Park against the Athletics on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Riggers bats go quiet in loss to Sherwood Park

Sherwood Park Athletics pitcher Brett Higgins brought his best stuff against the Red Deer Riggers Wednesday night.

Higgins tossed a complete game, four-hitter as the Athletics shutout Red Deer 5-0 in Sherwood Park.

It was the first time the Riggers failed to score a run this season and they dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss.

Jason Chatwood had two hits for Red Deer and Jaret Chatwood along with Levi Moon had the other hits.

Ben Runyon started the game for the Riggers and allowed four earned runs in four innings of work while striking out five. Joel Peterman allowed a run in one inning of work, and Davin Gulbransen and Drew Boyer finished off the game on the mound.

The Riggers return home on July 17 to take on the Edmonton Confederation Park Cubs. From July 20-22 the Riggers will also host their annual tournament. The schedule is expected to be announced next week.


