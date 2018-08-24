Red Deer Riggers pitcher Davin Gulbransen allowed one run in 4.1 innings on Friday night at the Baseball Canada Senior Men’s Nationals in Victoria, B.C. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Riggers fall to 1-2 at nationals

The Red Deer Riggers lost their second straight game Friday at Baseball Canada Senior Men’s Nationals in Victoria, B.C.

After opening the tournament with a win against Ilderton, Red Deer lost Thursday afternoon to Coquitlam and again 5-1 Friday to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Red Deer ran into another strong pitching performance Friday, as Newfoundland’s Dan Connors tossed a complete-game eight hitter. Connors struck out five and walked just one in the win.

The Riggers only run came on a JP Wilner home run. Jaret Chatwood was 2-for-3 in the loss.

Davin Gulbransen threw four and a third innings for Red Deer, allowing one earned run and six hits. He struck out four and walked two in the loss. Dustin Northcott pitched two and two thirds in relief, allowing one run.

Red Deer will look to even its record on Saturday when they square off against Quebec.


