Red Deer Riggers third baseman Jaret Chatwood had a pair of RBI during the team’s tournament opener on Friday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Riggers open home tournament with a win

The Red Deer Riggers scored early and often to open their tournament Friday at Great Chief Park.

The hosts knocked off the Calgary Cardinals 8-4 on Friday night and also got some help from an unlikely source.

Jason Louis, who typically plays first base for the Riggers took to the mound for the short-handed home side and pitched well.

Louis went three innings and allowed only three hits, two unearned runs and struck out one batter in his appearance.

Dustin Northcott entered in relief and pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs and seven hits along with four strikeouts.

Red Deer scored three runs in the first inning and added another in the second, before putting up two in the fourth and sixth to close out the game.

The Chatwood brothers lead the offence, each with a pair of RBI. Jason was three-for-three with a double and Jaret was two-for-three on the night. Jaret said the weekend is also a special one for the club and they were happy to get it started with a win.

“Always nice to get the first one out of the way. Our tournament is a big deal. It’s the time of year when we really try and turn it on because there are only a few weeks left in the regular season and then we gear up for provincials and nationals,” said Jaret, the Riggers third baseman.

“The guys came out hard. We were a little short staffed tonight. Jason Louis did a great job. Dustin came and our hitters did well. Our hitters got hits when they needed to. We put up some runs early.”

Josh Edwards also had two hits for Red Deer and two RBI and Joel Mazurkewich added a triple.

Peter Werth pitched five and two thirds for the visitors and allowed all eight runs, seven of which were earned. Matt Wenham was three-for-three for the Cardinals, while Easton Tetz and Jared Hendry also each had a pair of hits.

The tournament continues Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., with the Riggers hitting the field at 7:30 p.m. against the St. Albert Tigers.

On Sunday, the tournament final will be played at 5:30 p.m.


