Red Deer Rigger JP Wilner had a home run in an 8-7 extra-innings loss at Nationals. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

Riggers run at nationals ends with extra-innings loss

The Red Deer Riggers season came to an abrupt end Saturday the Baseball Canada Senior Men’s Nationals in Victoria, B.C.

Red Deer dropped their third game of the tournament in a gut-wrenching 8-7 extra-innings loss to the team from Quebec.

The loss dropped Red Deer to 1-3 on the tournament and they failed to advance to the quarter-final.

Trailing 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Riggers rallied to tie the game at six and force extras. In the ninth inning, Quebec cashed two runs, and the Riggers were only able to respond with one.

Quebec took a 3-1 lead in the third inning, but Red Deer cashed a run to cut the deficit in the fourth. Quebec added another run in the sixth before adding two in the seventh.

JP Wilner and Ty Russell each had home runs for the Riggers in the loss. Russell was two-for-four on the afternoon with four RBI. Wilner had two RBI and Jeremy Harasymchuk also knocked in a run.

James Fischer started on the mound for Red Deer and tossed eight innings. He allowed six earned runs and struck out eight over the outing. Sheldon Jones pitched an inning of relief and allowed two runs and walked a batter.


