Red Deer Riggers third baseman Jaret Chatwood had two hits in an 8-0 win over Ontario 2 at Baseball Canada Nationals on Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Riggers shutout Ontario 2 to open Baseball Canada Nationals

The Red Deer Riggers came out of the gate red hot at the Baseball Canada Men’s Nationals in Victoria, B.C.

Red Deer shutout Ilderton, Ontario’s second entry in the tournament 8-0 on Thursday.

Josh Edwards was stellar on the mound for the Riggers with a complete game, seven-inning shutout. He only allowed seven hits and struck out five, while walking just one batter.

Shayne Court and JP Wilner combined for six of the Riggers 15 hits in the win. Wilner had a walk, a double and two RBI for the Riggers. Jason Chatwood, Jason Louis, Ty Russell, Court and Denver Wik all each added an RBI in the win.

The Riggers will face B.C. in their second game on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Sunburst Baseball League also announced their all-stars on Wednesday, and several Riggers were honoured. Jaret and Jason Chatwood were selected and third base and shortstop respectively, while Denver Wik earned a nod at second and Curtis Mazurkewich at catcher. Josh Edwards earned the nod as the top pitcher.


