Riggers sneak out extra innings win over Sherwood Park

Josh Edwards picked up the win in a 7-6 victory for the Riggers over the Sherwood Park Athletics. (File Photo)

The Red Deer Riggers kept the offence rolling on Wednesday night in Sherwood Park.

Less than a week after a dominant 15-2 win against the St. Albert Tigers, the Riggers again used their bats to pull out a 7-6 win in extra innings over the A’s.

Derek Chapman provided the late game heroics for the Riggers with an RBI in the top of the 11th.

Ty Russel led the offence for the Riggers with three hits and three RBI. Each of Joel Mazurkewich, Jaret Chatwood and Russel notched doubles in the win.

Red Deer jumped ahead 5-0 over the first three innings, but Sherwood Park climbed back in the game with two runs in the bottom of the third. The Athletics managed scored once in the sixth and eighth and added two more in the ninth to tie the game at six.

Josh Edwards earned the win on the mound for Red Deer, tossing the final three innings in the victory. He struck out five batters and walked just one in the appearance while allowing three hits and two runs, neither of which were earned.

Riggers pitcher Davin Gulbransen was strong on the hill to start the night, throwing six innings with just three earned runs allowed. The veteran struck out six and allowed seven hits in the start.

Both Dustin Northcott and Ben Runyon threw one inning of relief.

Kern Watts had a home run for Sherwood Park in the loss.

The Riggers will head to Edmonton on July 9 for their next game against the Confederation Park Cubs. The next home game for the Riggers is July 17 against the Cubs.



