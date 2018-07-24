Riggers’ Tuesday night game cancelled

Red Deer’s next home game is next Tuesday against Sherwood Park

The Red Deer Riggers’ Tuesday night game against the St. Albert Tigers has been cancelled.

Originally scheduled to play at Great Chief Park in Red Deer, the Senior AAA baseball team announced the game was cancelled on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Game tonight at home vs the @StATigers has been cancelled. Please spread the word. No game tonight. Next action at home will be next Tuesday vs @ParkAthletics . — Red Deer Riggers (@RedDeerRiggers) July 24, 2018

The cause of the cancellation wasn’t announced, however there was a chance for rain throughout much of the day.

Red Deer’s next game is Sunday in St. Albert.

The Riggers’ next home game is next Tuesday against Sherwood Park. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park.