Riggers win thriller in late innings, excited for weekend tournament

Red Deer Riggers first baseman Jason Louis had one RBI in a 12-11 win over the Edmonton Cubs on Tuesday. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Riggers ground out another win Tuesday night behind the strength of their bats.

Denver Wik cashed the game-winning run in a thrilling 12-11 victory over the Edmonton Confederation Cubs on Tuesday at Great Chief Park.

Riggers’ Kevin Curran reached first on an error in the ninth with the game tied at 11 and he advanced on a wild throw by the Cubs second baseman.

Centre fielder Shayne Court dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved Curran to third and Wik scorched a line drive to second with the Cubs infield in. The ball deflected off the infielders’ glove, allowing Curran to score and win the game for the home side.

“Good team win,” shortstop and coach Jason Chatwood said.

“If you look at the scoreboard, we found a way to scrape runs. If we gave them a lead we found a way to do whatever we needed to do to get ourselves back in the game. Made some plays when we needed to. Pitchers battled.”

The contest was back and forth all evening, with the Cubs taking a 5-1 lead in the top of the third, but the Riggers battling back to tie it at five in the bottom half.

Red Deer cashed another three runs in the forth, but the Cubs responded with two. The Riggers added another two in the fifth and one more in the sixth to hold a 10-7 advantage late in the game. The visitors refused to die, scoring once in the eighth and another two in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 11.

Chatwood admitted that is how close the league and the rivalry has been all season long.

“That’s a big game, almost a playoff type game. We’re battling for first place with those guys. Coming in we knew it was going to be a big night. Might not be pretty but it’s nice to get it,” Chatwood said.

“Tonight it worked out. Give them credit too, it was a good baseball game.”

Four Riggers finished the night with at least two hits and eight of their nine starters had at least one hit in the game. Curtis Mazurkewich had three RBI on the night and Levi Moon had two. Moon crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Davin Gulbransen started for the Riggers and allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out three. Ben Runyon pitched three innings of relief and allowed just one run. Joel Peterman earned the win late in two innings of work.

“I think our pitchers have done well this year, even if they don’t have their best stuff that night. They just find a way to grind it out and that’s all you can ask for. They just give us a chance,” said Chatwood.

Red Deer will enter the busiest time of year this weekend when they host their annual tournament. They’ll square off against the Calgary Cardinals on Friday night at 7 p.m at Great Chief Park.

The second round robin game for Red Deer is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m, against the St. Albert Tigers. Chatwood added the weekend is always a fun one.

It allows them to adjust to seven-inning games that they will play in at nationals in August, as opposed to the nine in the regular season. They will also see a few different pitchers that they don’t usually face in the Sunburst League.

“It’s going to be a good atmosphere and some good weather hopefully,” Chatwood said.

“Hopefully lots of kids can come out and watch. A lot of us have kids and the Tuesday night games aren’t always easy. For us the big thing is to get that family feel. People feel like they can bring their kids out and they can run the bases after. A lot of us are looking forward to bringing the family out.”

Looking forward to this weekend and running into the @CgyCardinals at the casino. Hopefully we win a game this year. #billybobs pic.twitter.com/NU5ElUq0eJ — Athletics Baseball⚾ (@ParkAthletics) July 13, 2018

The Edmonton Cardinals, Edmonton Cubs and the Sherwood Park Athletics round out the six-team field. Round robin games will be played all day on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. The final of the tournament will be Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m at Great Chief Park.



