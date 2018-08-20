Ninety-two golf professionals are participating in the PGA of Alberta Championship at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area this week. The two-day championship wraps up with the final round on Tuesday. (Photo by River Bend Golf and Recreation Area)

Riley Fleming leads after day 1 at the PGA of Alberta Championship at River Bend

96 players in the two-day championship at River Bend

Riley Fleming set the bar early on day 1 of the PGA of Alberta Championship at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

Fleming, who is representing the National Golf Academy Dome fired a six-under-par 66 to get ahead of the pack. The championship, comprised of 92 PGA of Alberta golf professionals is a 36-hole event, that will conclude with the final round Tuesday.

Fleming is also the leader in the PGA of Alberta Order of Merit standings through Aug. 19.

Golf Canada Centre professional Wes Heffernan also had a solid opening round with a five-under 67. Spence Laurie finished alone at four-under. David McComb, Mike Belbin, Dillon Bastel and Jason Stanier all ended the day tied for third at three-under.

The first group will tee off at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with the trophy presentation expected around 5 p.m.


