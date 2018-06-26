Rob Gale named first coach and GM of Valour FC, Winnipeg’s new CPL entry

Rob Gale’s life changed when he was assigned by Fulham FC to oversee a one-month soccer camp in Winnipeg back in 2000.

The Zambian-born English native came to Manitoba where he met future wife Erin, a university student whose summer job with the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association was to help the English coaches at the camp.

Romance ensued and Gale eventually settled in Winnipeg and married Erin, serving as technical director of the Manitoba Soccer Association from 2006 to 2014 before a successful stint as a national age-group coach with Canada’s U-16, U-18 and U-20 teams.

On Tuesday, Gale was entrusted with Winnipeg’s new Canadian Premier League entry when the 40-year-old was named head coach and general manager of Valour FC.

“I’m really thrilled,” Gale said in an interview. “It’s such a unique and once-in-a lifetime opportunity.”

“To be offered an opportunity to start a brand new franchise in a brand new league, to professionalize the sport in your province and in your hometown, it’s a dream come true really,” he added.

The name Valour FC is an homage to three Winnipeg men — Frederick William Hall, Leo Clarke and Robert Shankland — who lived on the same street and were each awarded the Victoria Cross, the Commonwealth’s premier military decoration for gallantry, in the First World War.

Their street, Pine Street, was later renamed Valour Road.

Valour FC will join Halifax’s HFX Wanderers FC, suburban Toronto’s York 9 FC, Calgary’s Cavalry FC, FC Edmonton and other founding clubs including Hamilton and Victoria when the men’s pro soccer league debuts in the spring of 2019.

The CPL is expected to have 10 members by the end of the year with eight taking part in the 2019 season. Ottawa is widely expected to be among those joining the lineup.

Gale likes what he sees from the new league already.

“There’s such a clear vision about what we need to do for the game in Canada. And that bodes well with everything we’ve been doing at the national team level and everything that (national team coach) John (Herdman) and the staff, we’ve been contributing to. I just love the fact that the vision is by Canadians for Canadians.

“There’ll be colleagues and friends who I’ve worked with in various capacities all over the years here, working in the league and working with the other franchises. So it’s exciting times for Canadian soccer.”

Gale was born in Zambia, where father Mick was coaching, but grew up in England. He joined Fulham FC as a teenager before moving to Wycombe Wanderers. While playing, he completed a degree in media production at the University of Luton.

Previous story
Bouchard offers terse post-match interview despite comfortable victory
Next story
With big test against Ticats coming up, Bombers rookie QB Streveler staying humble

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP officer part of $1.1 billion lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges police force did not do enough to address culture of harassment and bullying

Olds College prepares for the future by opening its Smart Farm

Students will be introduced to ‘next-generation technology’

Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP investigating

Markerville Buttermaker House to be designated a historic resource

House was built in 1913 for the buttermaker who was recruited to run Markerville Creamery

STARS to start fundraising for new helicopters

First new Airbus H145 expected to be delivered next year

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Ponoka Stampede brings rodeo fun to Central Alberta

Seven days of Western Canada rodeo fun and action gets underway as… Continue reading

Central Alberta high school student wins scholarship for lifeguard training

Zike Maree wins first ever Frankie Bates Memorial Scholarship

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and… Continue reading

Study predicts Trans Mountain pipeline buy will add to federal deficit

CALGARY — A study by a sustainable energy research group predicts the… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Adapting ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ was ‘most rewarding’ for Canadian director

At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month