Rode: Notre Dame Cougars star lineman makes waves

Jacob Weller has all the attributes to take his football career as far as he wants.

At six-foot-five, 320-pounds the Notre Dame Cougars star lineman has already caught the attention of provincial and post-secondary coaches.

The 17-year-old, Grade 11 student has been named to the Team Alberta U18 squad on the offensive line for the second year in a row and has had talks with several university coaches.

Making the team as a 16-year-old last season was a bit of a surprise, says Weller.

“Mainly because I was so young,” he said. “This year I was comfortable, but it’s still exciting.”

Weller enjoys the fact the University of Alberta Golden Bears head coach is with the staff.

“I like working with him and he knows what I can do,” he said, adding he’ll look at the Bears once he graduates high school.

“It’s not for sure, but it’s one of my main options.”

Weller was born and raised in Sylvan Lake and tried a number of sports such as hockey, soccer and baseball before settling on football.

“I didn’t enjoy those other sports as much,” he said. “I did play lacrosse for a couple of years, but wanted to focus on football.

“Even football I wasn’t sure about in the beginning as I wasn’t the most athletic kid. But after playing I realized that was my sport and went from there.”

Jacob played atom, peewee and one year of bantam in Sylvan Lake before switching to Red Deer, although he still lives in Sylvan Lake. He took his second year of bantam with the Cougars then made an easy transition to the senior team.

Weller has been on the defensive and offensive lines since making the switch in bantam.

“At the start I played a number of positions as I was a bit of a skinny kid,” he said. “That’s when I realized if I wanted to play provincially I needed to put some weight on.”

And he did it the right way. Not just eating his way into the 300s, but working in the weight room and with a trainer.

“It’s a matter of having meal plans and eating healthy,” he said. “I also spent tons of time in the gym. I went to a number of places in Red Deer until I found one I liked and started working with trainer Bernice Fuss.”

Jacob plays on both sides of the ball, but enjoys the offensive line, playing both tackle and guard.

“I like the technique. I’m more comfortable there … I just kind of fell in love with it.”

And he enjoys the pass blocking.

Making the provincial U18 squad means that Weller won’t have much time off. Not only does he play with the high school, but with the midget Prairie Fire.

“It’s mainly football year-round, but that’s fine, I enjoy it.”

Weller is looking down the road and playing at university, but being a Canadian and an offensive lineman he can’t count out the CFL.

“I didn’t really think of that until I was talking with the UBC coach and he mentioned it,” said Weller. “It’s something to think about and with the number of players coming out of Canadian university it means I don’t have to look at the States.”

Jacob will take kinesiology or criminology, both of which he can take at the U of A.

And while he’ll prepare for university next spring, he’ll also try his hand at coaching.

“I hope to coach with the midget program as my brother (Taylor) will be playing.”

* This is the third of three columns on Red Deer high school players on the Team Alberta U16 and U18 teams.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at drode@reddeeradvocate.com

Previous story
Sprinter De Grasse launches foundation at York track where he was discovered

Just Posted

Crime mapping coming to Alberta communities, but it’s unclear if Red Deer is included

Alberta RCMP are looking at rolling out crime mapping across the province… Continue reading

PHOTO: Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Rockin’ Robin Hood

He robs from the rich and breaks out in song!

More homeless camps discovered in Red Deer parks this spring

Anyone who comes across one is asked to report it

Opioid overdoses keep Red Deer EMS busy

Highest rate of EMS calls in 2017

Blackfalds stormwater plan raising concerns

Opponents fear that Lacombe Lake will be contaminated by stormwater

WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School

Sensory room, tech classes impress Minister David Eggen

Malnourished, tiny bear cub found near mother’s dead body

TOFINO, B.C. — Wildlife-watching guides say a bear cub was near death… Continue reading

Pesticides do harm to bees and should be phased out, Health Canada says

OTTAWA — Health Canada is sticking with its proposal to phase out… Continue reading

Second mate fell asleep on grounded tug off Vancouver Island: TSB report

VANCOUVER — The Transportation Safety Board has called for more training on… Continue reading

Health minister favours warnings on cigarettes as feds outline tobacco strategy

MONTREAL — The federal health minister says she’s in favour of putting… Continue reading

Family of Robert F. Kennedy to host memorial service

ARLINGTON, Va. — Friends and family of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy… Continue reading

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — For years, it lay hidden under drab blue… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov drops second-round match at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov’s first career Grand Slam as a seeded player… Continue reading

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

Don’t toss that yogurt cup even if it’s a few days past… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month