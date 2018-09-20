Rode: Sies looking to lead the way for RDC

The RDC golf team can thank their lucky stars that Chloe Sies is Canadian through and through.

The 19-year-old from Melville, Sask., had several offers to play college golf in the States, but wasn’t interested.

“I just wasn’t interested in moving there, I wanted to stay in Canada,” she said, adding she found out about the RDC team and head coach Scott Bergdahl through social media.

She contacted Bergdahl, who jumped at the idea of adding the two-time Saskatchewan junior girls champion.

“Once she told me she was interested in staying close to home there was no question we were interested and started working on getting her a scholarship,” said Bergdahl. “She’s a great addition to our team, and will be one of our leaders.”

Add defending Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference champion Shaye Leidenius and the RDC Queens will be one of the top teams in the ACAC.

Sies showed her talent, both physically and mentally, last weekend when she overcame terrible conditions to tie for first in the ACAC North Regional at the Lac La Biche Golf and Country Club. She helped the Queens place third overall despite missing Leidenius.

Sies shot a brilliant five-over 77 on the second day, the only competitor on the women’s side below 83. In fact she had the second best round of the day, including the men.

“Not great conditions, it was crazy cold and then windy the second day,” she said.

Chloe got into the game when she started going to the course with her parents.

“I kind of tagged along and fell in love with the game,” she said. “As well my dad is a scratch golfer and he coached me for several years.”

Chloe won the Saskatchewan Junior title when she was 16.

“That gave me a lot of confidence and I learned I could play at that level. Then it strengthened that when I won my second championship the following year.”

While she didn’t make the cut at the Canadian Juniors she placed a strong 15th in the 2017 Canada Summer Games. Earlier this year she was second in the Saskatchewan Women’s Amateur and competed on the provincial team at the Canadians.

While she missed the cut in the individual competition, the experience was a benefit.

“It was a learning experience for sure,” she said. “Just getting to compete against top players and getting to play different course makes you a better player.”

Sies says her distance is her strength.

“I can hit it far, which is an advantage,” she said. “But overall I’ll continue to work on my game as you can always improve.”

Bergdahl likes what he sees from Sies, especially her work ethic.

“She plays a good all-round game and works hard on her chipping and putting,” he said. “I”m very happy with what she brings.”

Sies and Leidenius will lead the Queens, but Bergdahl has the deepest women’s team he’s had in years.

“We can put together a solid team with depth,” he said.

Paige Tichkowsky, Stephanie Huising and Bradie Oullette-Pillman of Innisfail, round out the team.

“Both Bradie and Steph are club champions and Paige has lowered her handicap significantly from last year,” said Bergdahl. “I’m excited about the ladies and where they can finish in the province and Canadians. I also like what I see from the men. We have depth there as well.”

Newcomer Chase Broderson of Lacombe led the Kings at the North Regional, with a third-place finish, Darin Bertschi of Lethbridge was tied for fifth with Logan Hill, Landon Kletke and Gaige Wessen all in the top 20.

The RDC men also finished third.

RDC will compete in the South Regional this weekend in Edmonton then host the ACAC finals Sept. 29-30 at Alberta Springs. Medicine Hat will host the Canadians.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at danrode@shaw.ca