Roethlisberger hopeful balky elbow will be ready for Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes his balky right elbow will be good to go Sunday against Kansas City.

The 36-year-old says he banged his elbow on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap during last week’s ugly tie in Cleveland. Roethlisberger fumbled on the following play after getting hit by Browns linebacker Genard Avery.

Roethlisberger declined to say whether he had an MRI exam on the elbow. He is unlikely to practice on Wednesday, though that is not unusual for the 15-year veteran. Roethlisberger had a difficult day overall against the Browns, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice.

Second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs, who beat out veteran Landry Jones to serve as Roethlisberger’s primary backup, will run with the first team if Roethlisberger cannot practice.

Roethlisberger has missed just six games because of injury since the start of the 2013 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

Previous story
‘I’m an open guy:’ Coach talks about supporting healing Broncos after crash
Next story
Change in attitude key for Luis Enrique’s revamped Spain

Just Posted

Central Alberta man pleads guilty for his role in 2006 Eckville murder

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man has admitted to his… Continue reading

Rare edition of The Advocate found

Red Deer’s Glenda Stoller brought the 1955 issue to The Advocate office this past week

Employment outlook improves for Red Deer

ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey released

Sylvan Lake ready for cannabis

Licensing bylaw for cannabis retailers passed

Red Deer program encourages parents to read to kids

1000 Books Before Kindergarten through Red Deer Public Library

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

MONTREAL — In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from… Continue reading

Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

WASHINGTON — Brian Mulroney says Canada needs to put a little more… Continue reading

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

VICTORIA — A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young… Continue reading

‘I’m an open guy:’ Coach talks about supporting healing Broncos after crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Nathan Oystrick is adamant his door will always be… Continue reading

Ford to invoke notwithstanding clause, bring back bill today to cut Toronto council

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to recall the legislature… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month