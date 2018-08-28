Toronto Blue Jays’ Justin Smoak hits a three run home run against the New York Yankees in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Friday July 6, 2018. Smoak’s homerun was all for naught as the Blue Jays were crushed by the Orioles Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Rogers wins major league debut, Orioles top Blue Jays

Orioles 12 Blue Jays 5

BALTIMORE — Josh Rogers won his major league debut, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles rolled over the Toronto Blue Jays 12-5 on Tuesday night.

Rogers, acquired from the Yankees for closer Zach Britton in July, allowed three runs and seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk over five innings. He was the first left-handed pitcher to start a game for Baltimore this season.

Craig Gentry went 3 for 5 with his first home run and three RBIs for the Orioles, who won consecutive games for the first time this month.

Trey Mancini added a double and a triple, while Adam Jones tied a career high with four hits.

Blue Jays rookie left-hander Thomas Pannone (1-1) blanked the Orioles over seven innings last Wednesday to win his first major league start. This time, Pannone struggled, allowing seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Justin Smoak and Randal Grichuk homered for the Blue Jays, who lost for just the third time in 15 games against Baltimore. Grichuk also tied a career high with four hits, including an RBI single in the ninth off Tanner Scott.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out single by Chris Davis that scored Mancini. Davis went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Baltimore pounded out 17 hits.

Mancini was also the spark in the third when he tripled and scored on a single by Jones. Davis followed with another single and Beckham hit a three-run shot that increased the lead to 5-0.

Toronto got on the board with an RBI single by Kevin Pillar in the fourth. After the Blue Jays won a manager’s challenge and loaded the bases later that inning, Rogers struck out Aledmys Diaz to end the threat.

Genrty hit a two-run shot in the bottom half that extended the lead to 7-1, ending Pannone’s night. The Blue Jays never threatened the rest of the way.

INTERNATIONAL MOVES

Baltimore agreed to terms with a pair of international players from the Dominican Republic: INF Moises Ramirez and RHP Carlos del Rosario. Baltimore had largely ignored the international market recently.

“Today’s signings are part of a co-ordinated plan for the Orioles to reestablish the club in the international recruiting arena,” Orioles executive vice-president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson (left calf tightness) started at third base in a rehab assignment at Class A Dunedin on Tuesday.

Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins has been dealing with a hip injury and was held out of the lineup. John Andreoli, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Aug. 18, started in his place.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Rookie Ryan Borucki (3-3, 4.12 ERA) outdueled Jake Arrieta in his last appearance, allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 victory over the Phillies.

Orioles: Alex Cobb (4-15, 5.00 ERA) has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.

