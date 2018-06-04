Ronaldo begins World Cup preparations amid Madrid doubts

Surrounded by doubts about his future at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is bringing some unwanted distraction to Portugal ahead of the World Cup.

Ronaldo joined Portugal’s squad on Monday, with just about everyone wondering what he will say about his situation with Real Madrid.

For the second straight year, Ronaldo linking with the national team is being marred by talks about his club. The same thing happened before the Confederations Cup, when a Portuguese daily published a report saying Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid after being accused of tax fraud in Spain.

This time, it was Ronaldo himself who raised doubts about his future, saying moments after the Champions League final that it “was very beautiful” to have played with the Spanish club.

Ronaldo said he would reveal his future plans when he joined the national team, and that time has arrived, putting the spotlight on the star forward and not so much on Portugal’s World Cup preparations.

Ronaldo practiced on Monday but didn’t speak to the media.

“He is very strong mentally,” Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho said. “This is not going to affect any of our players. We are all focused on what we need to do here with the national team. It’s the only thing that matters.”

Ronaldo joined Portugal later than the other players because of the Champions League final.

The defending European champions have already played two World Cup warmup matches, drawing with Tunisia 2-2 and with Belgium 0-0. The team’s final friendly will be against Algeria on Thursday, when Ronaldo will likely be available to boost the attack.

A five-time world player of the year, Ronaldo has a contract with Madrid until 2021. But he and his agents could be seeking a salary increase in a market that has boomed since Neymar’s record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has always made Ronaldo a priority, and this time his importance to the club could be even greater after coach Zinedine Zidane decided to quit and with Gareth Bale also possibly on his way out.

Since Ronaldo’s comments after the Champions League final, there have been widespread rumours about him joining PSG or returning to Manchester United.

Last year’s report in Portuguese media said Ronaldo’s decision to leave Madrid was “irreversible,” but he continued with the Spanish club and helped it win a fourth Champions League title in five seasons.

Ronaldo has not hidden his discontentment with the tax fraud accusations in Spain. Last week, not long after he hinted his time with Madrid was over, reports emerged in Spanish media that his offer to make a deal with the country’s tax authorities had been rejected, handing him another disappointing setback.

Ronaldo was accused of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($17.1 million) from 2011-14. Prosecutors accused him of using a shell company in the Virgin Islands to hide the true amount of income made from image rights, among other irregularities, to reduce the amount of tax he paid.

Ronaldo and his agents have denied any wrongdoing.

Previous story
Nadal: More than just making up the numbers at French Open

Just Posted

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

Premier Rachel Notley speaks to Red Deer Chamber about Trans Mountain Pipeline next steps

Governments have often stepped in where private investment has feared to tread, she says.

Armed Maskwacis man charged with forcible confinement

Suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

Clients accessing Red Deer group home

LGBTQ group home for children and youth

Man accused of 2006 Eckville murder still has no trial date

Red Deer court heard that judges’ schedules not yet available

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

Ottawa studying impact of steel, aluminum tariffs before supporting indus

MONTREAL — The Canadian government will study the impact of U.S. tariffs… Continue reading

Gondola proposed across North Saskatchewan River in the middle of Edmonton

EDMONTON — An idea to build a gondola across Edmonton’s river valley… Continue reading

New iPhone features to include ways to use it less

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Apple introduced new controls for limiting how much… Continue reading

ASBA to vote in new president and vice-president

Spring annual general meeting held in Red Deer

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

Metis want judicial review of government’s decision to quash Manitoba Hydro deal

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation has filed legal action against the… Continue reading

READER PHOTO: Pelicans fly into Red Deer

One of the world’s biggest birds test Red Deer River waters

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month