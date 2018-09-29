Ronaldo hat trick of assists as perfect Juve beats Napoli

MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo weighed in with a hat trick of assists as Juventus stayed perfect on Saturday.

The seven-time defending champion looks even more unstoppable in this Serie A after a 3-1 victory over 10-man Napoli, which again looks set to be its closest challenger.

Napoli pushed Juventus all the way last season in the most exciting title race in recent history but the Bianconeri clinched the title despite being beaten at home by Napoli late in the campaign.

On Saturday, Ronaldo set up all three of his side’s goals — two for Mario Mandzukic and one for Leonardo Bonucci — as Juventus opened up a six-point lead over Napoli. Massimiliano Allegri’s team has won all seven of its league matches.

It was the perfect way for Ronaldo to sign off before his enforced rest in Tuesday’s Champions League match against Young Boys following his red card at Valencia.

Napoli hosts Liverpool on Wednesday.

Napoli took only 10 minutes to take a deserved lead. Allan picked out Jose Callejon, who found Dries Mertens with a delightful volleyed pass and the Belgium international slotted home.

Juventus levelled in the 26th as a great bit of skill from Ronaldo on the left saw him befuddle Elseid Hysaj and put in a cross for a Mandzukic header.

Juventus completed the turnaround four minutes after the break. Ronaldo’s effort came off the left post and Mandzukic turned in the rebound.

Napoli’s night went from bad to worse in the 58th when defender Mario Rui was sent off for a second yellow card.

Juventus capped the match 14 minutes from time. Ronaldo’s glancing header from a corner came to the far post where Bonucci was sliding in to score his first goal since his return from AC Milan in the off-season.

ROMA STOP THE ROT

Roma turned in its most convincing performance yet to beat rival Lazio 3-1 in the Rome derby.

“This performance means the team hasn’t lost its identity or idea of football,” Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said. “I saw the difference in their faces and their eyes today, and it showed on the pitch.”

Aleksandar Kolarov scored the winner with a free kick midway through the second half. Kolarov played for Lazio from 2007-10 and scored the side’s fourth goal in a 4-2 derby win in 2009.

Arne Selmonson, who played for Lazio and then Roma in the 1950s, is the only other player to have scored for both sides in the “Derby della Capitale.”

Roma substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring with a clever backheel flick a minute before halftime. Ciro Immobile equalized for Lazio, and four minutes later Kolarov scored courtesy of a Roma defensive lapse.

Federico Fazio, who was to blame for Immobile’s goal, sealed it for Roma with a header following a free kick.

Roma’s second victory in four days — after a 4-0 win over promoted Frosinone on Wednesday — gives the team some much-needed confidence ahead of a Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

A surprise Champions League semifinalist last season, Roma was thoroughly outclassed by three-time defending champion Real Madrid in a 3-0 loss in its group opener.

It’s also been a difficult run for Roma in Serie A. But Roma is right back in the fight for the Champions League places, sitting fifth, one point behind Lazio, which had won four straight.

Inter Milan can leapfrog them both with a victory over Cagliari later.

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

