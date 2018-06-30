Ronaldo, Portugal unable to continue great run at World Cup

SOCHI, Russia — Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t carry the team by himself this time.

The five-time player of the year, who scored four goals in his opening two matches at the World Cup, was eliminated from the tournament on Saturday after Portugal lost to Uruguay 2-1 in the round of 16.

“We gave our best,” Ronaldo said. “The team played well. As the team captain I am proud of this group.”

Portugal won the 2016 European Championship and came to Russia with high expectations following the surprise title in France two years ago, its first in a major tournament. Ronaldo started off this year’s tournament with a hat trick against Spain and then added another goal against Morocco.

But on Saturday, it was Edinson Cavani who scored twice to earn victory for the Uruguayans.

“No team can win with one player alone,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “He tried. The team didn’t win because Uruguay scored twice.”

Portugal hasn’t reached the World Cup quarterfinals since 2006, when a young Ronaldo led the team to the semifinals. Back then, Portugal lost to France and eventually finished fourth after losing to Germany in the consolation game.

Ronaldo, now 33 and still playing some of the best soccer of his life, failed to provide the spark Portugal needed against Uruguay.

Ronaldo’s great start in Russia allowed him to surpass the combined total of three goals he had scored in his previous three World Cups. He also joined Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler as the only players to score in four World Cups.

The four early goals in this year’s tournament had put him in position to contend for the “Golden Boot” trophy, but he was surpassed by England striker Harry Kane’s five goals in the group stage.

Despite his fast start in Russia, Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw against Iran in the third game. He also was nearly given a red card when his elbowing of an opponent was reviewed on video.

Prior to the World Cup, Ronaldo led Real Madrid to its third straight Champions League title, but he arrived in Russia surrounded by distractions about his club future and a tax fraud accusation back in Madrid.

He had said he would talk about his club future after joining the national team, but avoided the subject from the start. He only spoke briefly with the media in Russia.

“Now it’s not the time to talk about the future,” Ronaldo said. “I’m sure that the national team will remain as one of the best in the world. We have great players, a fantastic group.”

Previous story
Ancer, Molinari share lead at National as Tiger stalls
Next story
So Yeon Ryu takes 3-stroke lead in KPMG Women’s PGA

Just Posted

WATCH: A slice of Norway in Red Deer

You didn’t need to hop on a plane to feel like you… Continue reading

WATCH: Syrian-Canadians take to Red Deer streets to speak out against al-Assad, Putin

For about 50 Red Deer residents who once called Syria home, the… Continue reading

WATCH: Notre Dame High School graduates take next step

Red Deer high school graduates 471 students

Flyover arranged in memory of Red Deer’s ‘true Canadian war hero’

Don Laubman, Second World War veteran, settled in Red Deer in 1979 missed by friends, family

Prime Stock Theatre presents ‘Bard-i Gras!’ at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Henry V’ staged outdoors in July

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Rallies across Canada protest separation of children from families in the U.S.

TORONTO — From Vancouver to Halifax, crowds of people rallied in cities… Continue reading

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

VANCOUVER — A First Nations woman working to revive a threatened language… Continue reading

Trump praises neighbourly bonds in Canada Day message to Governor General

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump is thanking Canada for its “partnership… Continue reading

Ronaldo, Portugal unable to continue great run at World Cup

SOCHI, Russia — Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t carry the team by himself this… Continue reading

Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal

NEW YORK — For evangelical Christian leaders like Jerry Falwell Jr., this… Continue reading

Month after diss track, Drake emerges unfazed with new album

NEW YORK — A month ago, Drake’s world was crumbling. Now, he’s… Continue reading

U.S. steel tariffs result in lay offs in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — A manufacturing company says it’s laying off… Continue reading

The proper etiquette on taking care of Canada’s National flag

With Canada Day approaching, one Central Albertan is speaking out about the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month