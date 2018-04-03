Rory McIlroy ready to seize history with a Masters title

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy paused under a towering Georgia pine just off the 14th green, mimicking a swing and going over some of the finer points of Augusta National with practice partner Ian Woosnam.

Good thinking.

Woosnam, after all, has one of those coveted green jackets.

McIlroy needs one to join a very exclusive club.

“You have to embrace and relish the opportunity that is put in front of you,” he said, “and go out and grab it.”

Funny thing, it looked like the Masters would be the first major championship of McIlroy’s career. In 2011, riding the hype as the game’s brightest new star, he led after each of the first three rounds and was still out front making the turn Sunday.

Then, in one of the greatest collapses in major championship history, he played the final nine holes at 7 over to shoot 80 .

At the time, it felt like his world had collapsed.

Looking back, he considers it a turning point in his career.

“I feel like it made me a better player, I feel like it made me a better person,” said McIlroy, who is among many favourites in the loaded Masters field after his victory a couple of weeks ago at Bay Hill . “It took me a while to get over it, but I knew if I looked at the big picture it would serve me well in the long run. And I don’t think I would have had the career I’ve had so far if it wasn’t for that day.”

A few months later, he won the U.S. Open in a runaway. The next year, he added a PGA Championship to his resume. In 2014, he captured two more majors at the British Open and the PGA.

Only the Masters is preventing him from joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen with a career Grand Slam.

“I know a win here and what that would mean and where that would put me in history alongside some of the greatest that have ever played this game,” McIlroy said. “But have I to try and clear my head of that come Thursday morning and go out and play good golf, hit good golf shots, have good course management, hole putts. If you do that enough times, hopefully that score on Sunday evening’s the lowest out of all 87 or 88 competitors that are here and you walk away with something that you’ll have for the rest of your life.”

McIlroy was clearly in a relaxed mood as played the back nine late Tuesday afternoon with Woosnam, the 1991 Masters champion, and Branden Grace — long after many patrons had already headed home for the day.

Before teeing off at the 14th, McIlroy posed for a picture with a boy clad in burnt orange from head to toe, whose father insisted “he’s your biggest fan.” Someone murmured from afar, “He said the same thing when Rickie Fowler came through,” and certainly the young man was dressed in attire more appropriate to Fowler’s fashion sense.

As McIlroy headed to the 15th tee, a man asked, “Can I shake your hand?” McIlroy kept right on walking but shouted back, “I’ll get you on my way back.” The patron looked a bit skeptical, but McIlroy was true to his word after hitting a booming drive. He found the man along the ropes, veered off for a quick handshake, and headed on down the fairway, getting smaller and smaller before he disappeared over the horizon.

“All it takes is one guy to do that, and you’ve got a fan for life,” another patron said, smiling approvingly.

If anything, McIlroy feels like he’s given this place a little too much respect the last few years. He’s certainly played well, finishing in the top 10 the last four years, but he seemed to get a little too comfortable settling for pars instead of going for birdies.

That often left him facing a big deficit by the time he got to the weekend

“Sometimes you plod away and you make your pars and think you’re doing OK, but you look at the board and you might be seven or eight back (because) someone’s got off to a hot start,” McIlroy said.

“I don’t think that will happen this week,” he added confidently.

McIlroy is very mindful of the history around this place .

Hogan and Sam Snead both won their first Masters on their 10th try. This is McIlroy’s 10th appearance.

Arnold Palmer was 28 when he captured his first green jacket. McIlroy won’t turn 29 until next month.

“I mean, there’s loads of different numbers you could throw around,” he said. “But it’s all really meaningless unless you go out there and actually do it.”

McIlroy sees no reason why this Masters can’t be the one that pushes him into elite company.

“I never come in here thinking I’ve served my time and this is my turn — because it’s never your turn. You have to go out and get it,” he said.

“I’m here this week to earn it all.”

Previous story
WATCH: Rebels say farewell to pair of overage forwards
Next story
Canada’s Gushue getting a feel for Vegas, on and off the curling ice

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month