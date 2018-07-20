Jack Stott (left) and Mike Motowylo (right) push towards the finish line in what was eventually a dead heat on day 3 of the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships. Stott and Motowylo finished in exactly 77.52 seconds, which was also the second fastest time of the night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rosencrans extends lead on day 3 of Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Jack Stott provided another thrill on day three of racing at Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagons Championships.

After racing to the fastest time on day 1, Stott was the talk of the grandstand when he and Mike Motowylo raced to a dead heat in heat six.

It took the timers a few extra minutes to sort out the result, but both Stott and Motowylo crossed the line in 77.52 seconds. Those two times tied them for second fastest on the night. Stott is second in the overall with a total time of 235.23.

The quickest lap around the track once again belonged to Reed Rosencrans on Friday. He cruised his way to another victory in heat 8 with a time of 77.15. Rosencrans, 45, from Blackfalds, holds the unofficial overall lead at 233.61.

The fifth fastest driver on Friday was Adam Waldner, also in heat six. He finished just behind Stott and Motowylo in 77.69. He also sits also fifth overall at 237.33.

Fourth on the day was Jack Stott in the final heat. The veteran driver continues to run steady and finished in a time of 77.56 Friday. He’s third overall in the average at 235.85.

Marvin Hubl is fourth overall after a win in heat 9. He finished in 77.71 on Friday with the fourth fastest time and has a total of 236.43 over three days.

After Saturday night’s race, the top four drivers will be entered in the Dash for Cash which goes Sunday at 2 p.m.


Dale Young takes a turn a bit too tight in the final heat of night at the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships. Young ended up fourth in his heat and sits a few seconds back of the top four drivers in the overall after three races. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Reed Rosencrans of Blackfalds had the fastest time Friday for the second night in a row at the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships. He leads the way with the fastest overall time heading into Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

