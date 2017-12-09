Rosetown Red Wings top Lacombe Generals

The Lacombe Generals ran into a hot goalie at home Saturday night and dropped a 4-1 game to the Rosetown Red Wings in Allan Cup Hockey West play.

Brett Robertson found the mark first for the Generals in the opening frame, but the Red Wings bounced back with four straight goals to earn the victory.

Brody Hoffman was strong in the Rosetown net with 43 saves. Brayden Atkinson scored twice while Jordie Johnston and Dylan Smith each added a goal for the Red Wings.

Steven Stanford turned aside 17 shots for Lacombe.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter