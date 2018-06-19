Roughriders’ Hughes, Eskimos’ Reilly, Walker named CFL top performers

The Edmonton Eskimos earned two of three top player honours for their performances during the first week of the CFL season.

Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly finished second in voting for top performer of the week, while Edmonton receiver Derel Walker came third in results released Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes led the way in voting after recording three sacks in his team’s win over the Toronto Argonauts last Friday.

Reilly, the CFL’s most outstanding player in 2017, threw for 408 yards in Edmonton’s win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last Thursday. Walker was good for 176 of those yards, along with one touchdown.