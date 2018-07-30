Roughriders release Canadian running back Messam following voyeurism charge

REGINA — Jerome Messam’s second stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders has come to an abrupt end after the Canadian running back was charged with voyeurism.

The Riders announced via twitter Monday they’ve released the veteran running back “after he has been criminally charged following an incident in November, 2016.” The CFL confirmed in a statement the charge was voyeurism.

The league said it will not register a contract for Messam should any team attempt to sign him.

Both the Roughriders and CFL said they will not have further comment as the matter is now before the court.

The six-foot-three, 240-pound Messam ran for just 206 yards on 52 carries (3.9-yard average) in six regular-season appearances this season.

Messam rejoined the Riders as a free agent this off-season after spending parts of three campaigns with the Calgary Stampeders (2015-17). Messam was with the Alberta club at the time of alleged incident and registered consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns (1,198 yards in 2016, 1,016 in 2017) before returning to Saskatchewan.

Messam, a 33-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the 2014-15 seasons with Saskatchewan before being dealt to Calgary on Oct. 14, 2015.

Under the Criminal Code, voyeurism is when someone “surreptitiously, observes — including by mechanical or electronic means — or makes a visual recording of a person who is in circumstances that give rise to a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

The Criminal Code also covers distributing recordings from such offences.

Punishment is up to five years in prison.

Previous story
Nationals shortstop Turner apologizes for offensive tweets

Just Posted

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada says temperature to hit close to 30 C today

Report: Malaysia Airlines plane could have been hijacked

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — A Malaysian-led independent investigation report released Monday, more than… Continue reading

Forest fire in northeastern Ontario threatens Trans-Canada Highway

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial officials say a wildfire in northeastern Ontario… Continue reading

Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has… Continue reading

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners will gather in east Toronto this morning for the… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving a step closer to charging… Continue reading

Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

NEW YORK — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a… Continue reading

Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien… Continue reading

50 years on, McDonald’s isn’t messing with its Big Mac

NEW YORK — McDonald’s is fighting to hold onto customers as the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month