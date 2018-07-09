Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher for $322,500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaito Yuki is headed to the Kansas City Royals organization instead of attending high school in Japan.

The 16-year-old pitcher agreed Sunday to a minor league contract with a $322,500 signing bonus. He is thought to be the first Japanese junior high school player to sign with a major league club.

“I wanted to play in the United States as soon as possible, rather than playing high school ball at Koshien Stadium (in Japan’s iconic national championship),” Yuki said in statement issued by the Royals.

Yuki is listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds and the right-hander’s fastball has been clocked at 87-88 mph. He was born on May 12, 2002.

“My goal is to do well in the majors. Not everybody is given that chance, so I want to do my best,” he said at a news conference in his hometown of Osaka.

Yuki has been studying English before his move to the United States. The Royals are optimistic that after paperwork is completed, he will arrive in August at the team’s spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona, to begin familiarizing himself with the local culture and language.

He would participate in the Royals’ fall instructional league in September and October, with the objective of making his professional debut in the minors next year.

“The first thing is for him to be patient and build up his body, and then if he stays on course, in five years get an invite to major league spring training,” said Hiroyuki Oya, a Royals international scout.

Yuki has been compared to Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who grew up in the same city.

“I’m anxious, but I am more excited now,” Yuki said at his news conference in Japan.

He garnered the attention of scouts last year while representing Japan in a youth tournament in the United States.

“We are excited to add Kaito Yuki to our organization,” said Rene Francisco, Royals vice-president and assistant general manager of major league and international operations. “We are very much looking forward to seeing him get started in professional baseball next year. I’d like to thank and congratulate our Pacific Rim co-ordinator Phil Dale and our scout in Japan, Hiro Oya, for the tremendous work in identifying and signing this young man.”

Yuki is also believed to be the youngest player from Japan to sign with a big league team.

“He’s not even in high school,” Francisco said. “He and his family chose to sign with Kansas City instead of going the normal route Japanese players take. It’s pretty amazing what this kid is doing. Credit to Phil and Hiro.”

The Royals have had four Japanese players: pitchers Hideo Nomo, Mac Suzuki and Yasubiko Yubuta, and outfielder Nori Aoki.

Aoki, acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, was the most recent. He was a starter on the 2014 team that won the American League pennant and lost to the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.

Previous story
Milos Raonic advances to fourth round at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Updated: Four more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four more of the boys trapped for over… Continue reading

Rescuers search for dozens still missing after Japan floods

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Rescuers in southwestern Japan dug up more bodies Monday… Continue reading

Trump’s strained visit with NATO, meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON — With the established global order on shaky footing, President Donald… Continue reading

28 people rescued from North Sasktachewan River: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

No injuries reported

Trudeau visits Canadian troops leading NATO mission in Lavtia ahead of summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is en route to Latvia today… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Erdogan sworn in as Turkey president under new ruling system

ISTANBUL — Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as Turkey’s first… Continue reading

Police: Woman, 91, killed after aircraft crashes into condo

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are identifying a 91-year-old woman who was killed… Continue reading

New Brunswick should have second nuclear reactor: energy minister

POINT LEPREAU, N.B. — New Brunswick’s energy minister says he’d like to… Continue reading

Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher for $322,500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaito Yuki is headed to the Kansas City… Continue reading

Walmart yodel kid of viral video fame announces debut album

NASHVILLE — It was only a matter of time, just a couple… Continue reading

UK leader fills top Brexit post after shock resignation

LONDON — Britain and the European Union insisted Monday that their divorce… Continue reading

Suncor says Syncrude to ramp up to full production in early to mid-September

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says production at the Syncrude oilsands complex… Continue reading

B.C. man recovers in hospital after attack by mother grizzly bear

VANCOUVER — A park ranger is grateful to be alive after a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month