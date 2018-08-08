Rugby Canada reorganizes centralized player pool with emphasis on 15s game

TORONTO — Rugby Canada is reorganizing its resources, opting for one centralized pool of men’s players rather than having separate 15s and sevens training squads.

Come September, Rugby Canada will centralize a group of 40 to 50 men under contract “to maximize the development of Canada’s men’s national team players.”

Canada is currently ranked 22nd in the World Rugby 15s rankings. The Canadian men’s sevens squad, meanwhile, finished ninth on the 2017-18 HSBC World Sevens Series.

The two teams essentially have trained apart in Langford, B.C., with separate coaches — with some 17 carded athletes in the sevens squad and up to 30 non-carded players in the 15s — although there has been some movement between the two. Canada’s top 15s talent plays professionally overseas.

In essence, the reorganization is an admission that Canada does not have the depth to run the two programs separately. Also that Rugby Canada has to focus more on the 15s program to maintain badly needed World Rugby funding.

“It is incredibly important that we are aligned and we are prioritized in our approach around our men’s 15s program,” Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen said in an interview.

Added Vansen: “We have not done a good enough job as a sport in terms of developing players to compete at the international level … We see this coming together under one contact, one centralized program, as being hugely beneficial to both sevens and 15s, not just one or the other.”

The centralized pool of players will train at the Al Charron Rugby Canada National Training Centre in Langford, “with increased collaboration where players will be available for selection to Canada’s national senior men’s fifteens and sevens teams,” according to Rugby Canada.

While athletes will sign one common contract and Rugby Canada will spread out its resources among the group, there will be a scale of pay in the group with young prospects getting less.

While the two versions of the game come with starkly different demands from fitness to strategy, Rugby Canada says the one-size-fits-all approach is needed and will provide for both teams.

Own The Podium has already cut the men’s sevens program funding once in the wake of failing to qualifying for the Rio Olympics, although Rugby Canada has got some of that money back.

Rugby Canada said it will continue to pursue Olympic men’s sevens qualification, with the sevens program “also serving as a key development program” for the 15s team.

But the focus is clearly back on the 15s game.

“Rugby Canada’s board of directors has clearly stated that our men’s fifteens program is the priority program for the union,” Tim Powers, chair of Rugby Canada’s board of directors, said in a statement. “In the environment in which we live, key core funding for our entire union is driven by our men’s fifteens performance.”

The Canadian men 15s side, which has never failed to qualify for the World Cup, is headed to a last-chance repechage tournament in November in its third and final attempt to crack the field for the 2019 World Cup.

Canada lost earlier qualifying series to the U.S. and Uruguay.

“It’s critically important for Rugby Canada and for Canadian rugby that we continue to have a men’s 15s team that qualifies for the Rugby World Cup,” said Vansen.

Failure to make the sport’s showcase tournament means less money from the world governing body. According to Rugby Canada’s 2016 annual report, World Rugby provided $2.1 million of its $15.1 million revenue in 2016 (an Olympic year) — its second largest contributor after Sport Canada’s $2.97 million.

In 2015, World Rugby was the biggest contributor at $3.7 million, ahead of Sport Canada, in Rugby Canada’s $16.2 million worth of revenue.

In January, Powers said Rugby Canada’s current budget is in the range of $17 million to $20 million with some 13 to 15 per cent coming from World Rugby.

Canada has already missed out on an immediate injection of $448,000 in World Cup preparation money from World Rugby. It’s money that will be lost if Canada fails to qualify. And the World Rugby cheque will be cut further as the world governing body reviews other funding formula.

In April, Rugby Canada raised registration fees in a bid to meet the reduction in men’s national team funding.

It appears the Canadian women’s program, where only its sevens players are carded athletes, will remain the same.

Previous story
Gretzky excited about the future of hockey on the anniversary of Kings trade
Next story
Dufour-Lapointe sister Maxime announces retirement from Canadian moguls team

Just Posted

Red Deer man will shave his beard for the Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is in desperate need of toiletries.

Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — The latest weather forecast in British Columbia calls… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote

CALGARY — A report into wildly inaccurate polls ahead of last year’s… Continue reading

WATCH: MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre students practice at Red Deer College

Students learn to cease the day

PHOTO: Age on a Page

The exhibit will be open at The Hub on Ross in Red Deer through August

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer made more than a fashion statement in… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month