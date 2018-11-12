Rugby League World Cup seeds: Aussies, England, NZ, Tonga

YORK, England — England will open the 2021 Rugby League World Cup as host and will be seeded alongside titleholder Australia, New Zealand and Tonga.

Details of the draw were unveiled following a four-day congress of the Rugby League International Federation in York.

The Rugby League World Cup has been increased from 14 to 16 teams, making for a simpler format, with the top two teams from each of the four pools going through to the quarterfinals.

The draws for all three Rugby League World Cups, including the women’s and wheelchair events, will be made in England on Nov. 27, 2019, exactly two years before the 2021 final.

The second pot will feature tier two teams Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Fiji, and Lebanon, who all qualified automatically after reaching the last eight of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

The final two pots will feature qualifiers, based on their world ranking, including the two most recently qualified sides, France and Wales.

After failing to win through from the European championship, Ireland and Scotland hope to secure qualification at the second attempt in 2019, while the United States, Chile, Jamaica, and Canada will provide one qualifier from the Americas championship in Jacksonville this week.

The women’s tournament will begin on the men’s quarterfinal weekend in 2021.

“One of our main aims was to hold the most inclusive Rugby League World Cup of all time, and I’m delighted that we have that confirmed,” Rugby League World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said.

“It was important for us to demonstrate a commitment to tier two nations, and growing maturity for the World Cup with a clearer format.”

Previous story
Harris, Blue Bombers advance to West final with victory over Roughriders

Just Posted

UCP member apologizes for ‘unintentionally’ comparing pride flag to swastikas

A member of Alberta’s United Conservative Party is apologizing for making what… Continue reading

Crowd watches as backhoe rips into mangled plane after Halifax runway overrun

HALIFAX — Crews have begun tearing into the mangled Boeing 747 cargo… Continue reading

Grim search for more fire victims, 31 dead across California

PARADISE, Calif. — The death toll from the wildfire that incinerated Paradise… Continue reading

Police chiefs tackle drink tampering, urge victims to come forward

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s police chiefs are shining a spotlight on drink… Continue reading

Trump’s Twitter tirades shadow Trudeau’s talk on social media and politics

PARIS — Politicians working to harness the power of social media to… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel body scandal tests rape conviction

STOCKHOLM — The man at the centre of the scandal at the… Continue reading

Chinese premier urges guard of free trade on Singapore visit

SINGAPORE — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need for free trade… Continue reading

50 countries vow to fight cybercrime – US and Russia don’t

PARIS — Fifty nations and over 150 tech companies pledged Monday to… Continue reading

More women in poor countries use contraception, says report

KIGALI, Rwanda — More women and girls in poor countries are using… Continue reading

Hearses stand by as crews search for California fire victims

PARADISE, Calif. — With hearses standing by, crews stepped up the search… Continue reading

Most Read