Running back Andrew Harris resumes practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — Running back Andrew Harris was back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday.

Harris left Winnipeg’s 31-14 win over Montreal on Friday night in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury. He took a low hit from Alouettes defensive back Dominique Ellis and didn’t return.

Harris watched Tuesday’s practice.

“I felt good,” Harris told reporters following Wednesday’s session. “It was good to get back out there, get back into the swing of things.

“I always get excited when we play Edmonton.”

Winnipeg (6-7) visits Edmonton (7-6) on Saturday night in a key West Division contest. The Eskimos hold down third spot but are just two points ahead of both the Bombers and B.C. Lions (6-6), who visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, also Saturday night.

“I don’t think there’s a question about it,” Harris said when asked about his status for Saturday’s game. “But you never know.”

Harris, 31, is second overall in CFL rushing with 1,028 yards, 113 behind Ottawa’s William Powell. The league’s top Canadian last year is averaging a solid six yards per carry and has registered eight runs of 20 or more yards and eight TDs.

Harris also has 44 catches for 349 yards with three TDs.

Linebacker Adam Bighill was also injured in the win over Montreal but head coach Mike O’Shea said earlier this week he expected Bighill to play against Edmonton.

