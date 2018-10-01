Russia goalkeeper Akinfeev ends 15-year national team duty

MOSCOW — Igor Akinfeev, whose penalty shootout saves helped host Russia eliminate Spain from the World Cup, has retired from the national team.

The 32-year-old Akinfeev said on Monday it was a “logical conclusion” after 111 appearances over 15 years. He made his debut within weeks of his 18th birthday.

Akinfeev said he wants to concentrate on playing for CSKA Moscow, which hosts Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Fifteen years in the national team is a huge period. With each year it gets more difficult to play on two fronts and withstand extremely high loads,” he said.

“Taking into account the injuries I’ve had, more and more time is needed for recovery. And now I’ve reached the clear realization that the time has come to make way for younger colleagues.”

As Russia captain, Akinfeev helped the team exceed all expectations at this year’s World Cup. His two penalty saves lifted Russia to a 4-3 shootout win over Spain in the round of 16 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Akinfeev’s last national team appearance was a shootout loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals. He also helped Russia reach the semifinals at the 2008 European Championship, the closest the team has come to a major trophy since the Soviet era.

In 2015, he was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a flare during crowd disturbances as Russia played Montenegro away.

Russia doesn’t have a clear successor to Akinfeev. Of the three goalkeepers in the squad announced on Monday for upcoming Nations League games, Zenit St. Petersburg’s Andrei Lunyov has five international appearances, while Anton Shunin and the Brazilian-born Guilherme have two each.

Akinfeev is the fourth Russia player to retire from the team after the World Cup, following defender Sergei Ignashevich and midfielders Yuri Zhirkov and Alexander Samedov.

Previous story
Montreal Canadiens feeling good about team after promising pre-season

Just Posted

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to benefit from Dance Off

2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is set for April 23

Runners and walkers gather in Red Deer to beat cancer

CIBC Run for the Cure raises over $87,000

MADD Canada campaign comes to Red Deer schools

Exploring the consequences of impaired driving

Garlic City Market returns

Raising money to rebuild Piper Creek Community Gardens’ barn

PHOTOS: 2019 Canada Winter Games dance auditions at Red Deer College

About 150 people auditioned for dancer positions for the 2019 Canada Winters… Continue reading

WATCH: Celebrating culture through dance in Red Deer

Red Deerians gathered to celebrate dance and culture this weekend. The Celebration… Continue reading

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape

COPENHAGEN — The man at the centre of a sex abuse and… Continue reading

Loonie soars in the wake of the new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico

TORONTO — The loonie soared higher in the wake of news that… Continue reading

GE, seeking path through its 3rd century, ousts CEO

BOSTON — After less than two years and declines on several fronts… Continue reading

‘It’s a whirlwind:’ Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

AIRDRIE, Alta. — Erika Burns knew something was wrong the day that… Continue reading

Blades of speed: Rollerblading is behind McDavid’s skating

Nowhere is Connor McDavid more comfortable than on his skates. The sight… Continue reading

Hard-hit Indonesian city buries its dead as toll tops 840

PALU, Indonesia — Brightly colored body bags were placed side-by-side in a… Continue reading

Canadian dairy farmers’ group pans new trade pact with U.S., Mexico

WASHINGTON — Canadian dairy farmers have panned the renegotiated trade pact between… Continue reading

Most Read