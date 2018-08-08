Russia takes group B at Hlinka Gretzky Cup with dominant win over Team USA

Russian forward Daniil Gushchin celebrates the opening goal of an 8-3 win against Team USA to clinch Group B on Wednesday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup at the Servus Arena. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup Group B finale provided all the advertised entertainment value to a packed Servus Arena Wednesday.

Team USA and Russia, both undefeated and looking to finish first in the group showed off their offensive prowess in a skilled and fast-paced contest.

Vasili Podkolzin and Daniil Gushchin led the red machine offence with a pair of goals each in the eventual lopsided 8-3 victory to finish first in the group.

“We would like to meet Canada later than the semi-final. Our bet was that Canada would beat Sweden. At the same time, we want to win every game we play. It was very important to be first in the group and play Canada later. This is an obvious desire,” said Russian head coach Vladimir Filatov through a team interpreter.

Mikhail Abramov and Yaroslav Likhachyov also each added a goal and three assists for Russia in the win.

Russia burst out of the gate in the first period and looked to have the game in hand after only 20 minutes. They scored three times in the frame, including a pretty passing play buried by Ilya Mironov as the exclamation point late in the period.

Team USA took back control in the second, with quick goals from Robert Mastrosimone and Arthur Kaliyev. Sam Colangelo tied the game with a strong tip on a point shot at 8:33.

“It was a tough start but we’re a resilient team and I think it showed,” said forward John Farinacci.

“The message in the locker room was just to keep things simple and get back to our game plan. Just stick to the game plan and stay positive.”

Podkolzin blasted a one-timer home late in second to restore the Russian lead and it turned out to be all they needed. The six-foot-one, 183-pound winger tied for the tournament lead in goals with four in three games.

Early in the third, Likachyov hit Gushchin with a perfect pass and the 16-year-old wired home his second of the night.

When needed in the third period, Russian goalie Yaroslav Askarov stood tall and finished the night with 19 saves.

At the other end, American goalie Derek Mullahy was solid in his first start of the tournament despite allowing eight goals. He faced 21 shots in the first and finished the game with 47 saves.

As the second seed in the group, Team USA earned a date with Canada in the semi-final on Friday.

“Looking forward to that, it should be a good one. Obviously, they’re a good team,” added Farinacci.

Czechs earn OT win in final Group B game

The Czech Republic picked up a 4-3 victory in their final round-robin game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Michal Teply notched the overtime winner against Finland just 69 seconds into the extra frame after Anton Lundell took a tripping penalty 23 seconds in.

Karl Piiroinen was strong in net for Finland with 38 saves in the contest. Czech Republic goalie Nick Malik made 26 saves in the win.

Martin Has opened the scoring for the Czechs at 6:09 of the first, but Veeti Miettinen responded for Finland with 58 seconds left in the period.

Martin Beranek extended the Czech lead in the second but Finland responded midway through the third to tie the game at two. Radek Muzik put the Czechs ahead briefly on the power play at 9:48 of the third, but again the Finns responded. Juuso Parssinen tied the game 1:06 after the Czech Republic grabbed the 3-2 lead.

The Czechs will now play Slovakia in Edmonton on Friday to conclude their tournament while Finland will take on Switzerland.



