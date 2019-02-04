Rustlers advance in NCHL playoffs

The Red Deer Rustlers are off to the second round of the North Central Senior AA Hockey League playoffs.

Red Deer beat the Sylvan Lake Pirates 6-1 Saturday to win the best-of-five series in a three-game sweep.

They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period of Game 3 Saturday, with goals from Connor Patchett, Jonny Li and Riley Kloss.

In the second, Ryan Ekdahl and Mike Dempster added tallies and Kyle Pess finished off the scoring in the third. Brett Bothwell got the win in the Rustlers net.

The Rustlers await their second-round opponent, as the Morinville Kings lead the Westlock Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-five series. The Eckville Eagles and Devon Barons will play a fifth and deciding game in their best-of-five series on Feb. 9 in Eckville.

