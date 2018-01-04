Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores in shootout, Oilers beat Ducks to snap losing skid

EDMONTON — It took a shootout for the Edmonton Oilers to bust out of their slump.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the shootout winner as the Oilers snapped a four-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Kris Russell scored in regulation for the Oilers (18-20-3), who were outscored 10-0 in their previous two games.

“You never want to give away important points in divisional games, but we got the extra one and that’s what matters most,” said Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, who made 33 saves. “We leave on a road trip with some confidence against a really good team. The way we played, the way we defended, we can take a lot of positives from this game and carry it forward on the trip.”

Oilers captain Connor McDavid picked up an assist, his first point in four games, to end the longest drought of his brief NHL career.

“It’s been a while since we put a performance like that together. It’s a good win for us,” he said. “It is so tight in the West, nobody is really out of it. It is easy to say and harder to do, but we’ll find a way here.”

Ryan Kesler replied for the Ducks (19-14-9), who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

“We didn’t have a very good start, it was like we were skating with our boots on and they were playing with their skates on,” said Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle. “We were playing catch-up and if it wasn’t for our goalie, he kept us in the hockey game and gave us a chance.

“We battled back and we got a point in the game and we have to credit our goaltender and our power play and special teams.”

Edmonton controlled the bulk of the play in the scoreless first period, outshooting the Ducks 13-2.

After being denied on a breakaway earlier in the middle frame, McDavid set up the game’s first goal with eight minutes remaining in the second period, dropping a puck back to Russell on an odd-man break to allow the Oilers defenceman to beat Ducks goalie John Gibson and score his third goal of the season.

It was Edmonton’s first goal in 153:43 after getting shut out their previous two games.

The Ducks picked up their game in the second, though, putting 15 shots on Talbot.

Anaheim tied the game on the power play just 18 seconds into the third period when Kesler tipped in a Cam Fowler point shot for his first goal of the season.

Edmonton had a pair of power plays in overtime and some great chances, but couldn’t score, sending the game to the shootout.

Both teams are back at it on Saturday night, with Ducks playing the third game of a five-game trip in Calgary, while the Oilers embark on a five-game trip of their own, starting in Dallas.

Notes: It was the first of four meetings between the Oilers and Ducks this season, and first encounter since Anaheim prevailed over Edmonton in Game 7 of the second round of last year’s playoffs… Edmonton came into the game with the worst home penalty-killing record in NHL history of just 55.6 per cent this season… Oilers forward Patrick Maroon served the first portion of a two-game suspension for a hit to the head of L.A.’s Drew Doughty on Tuesday… Among those out for the Ducks were Patrick Eaves (lower body) and Corey Perry (lower body).

Previous story
Flames score four times in second period, hold on to beat Kings 4-3

Just Posted

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Green carts are coming to Red Deer this spring

Yard and food waste to be taken for composting

Rural municipalities take RCMP funding into their own hands

Frustrated by rural crime, a pair of Central Alberta municipalities put their… Continue reading

More Red Deer families are spending the day at Ronald McDonald House

Freeze the House bonspiel to be held Jan. 26 to 28

PHOTOS: Red Deerians enjoying winter at Heritage Ranch

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month