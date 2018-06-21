Salary cap set at $79.5 million for 2018-19 NHL season

DALLAS — General managers looking to make moves at the NHL draft found out the salary cap for next season will be $79.5 million, an increase of $4.5 million from last year.

The NHL and NHLPA announced the cap and $58.8 million salary floor Thursday. With the first round of the draft Friday night, teams are preparing for a bevy of player movement entirely apart from the selections themselves.

Edmonton GM Peter Chiarelli says there’s “a lot of chatter” going on right now. Much of that chatter involves some big names: Ottawa captain and No. 1 defenceman Erik Karlsson, Montreal winger Max Pacioretty, Buffalo centre Ryan O’Reilly and Pittsburgh winger Phil Kessel are among the top players being bandied about in trade talk.

Florida GM Dale Tallon says the conversations are becoming more specific as teams lock in on specific needs all over their lineup. Chiarelli and Tallon each seem willing to trade his team’s first-round pick to either move back or pick up some immediate help, and the Panthers already got 20-goal scorer Mike Hoffman from the Senators earlier this week.

A year ago, the cap only went up $2 million. The bigger increase this year should spur more trades and give teams more room to keep players.

Previous story
Olds Grizzlys pick up Green from Thunder

Just Posted

WATCH: Tourism Red Deer hosts sneak preview of summer events

Tourism Red Deer thought there was no better way to spend the… Continue reading

Summer construction for Red Deer and area schools

Hard hat activity at WestPark and St. Patrick’s schools

Central Alberta Lions Clubs celebrate 80 years

Red Deer Central, Innisfail and Lacombe Lions Clubs have supported communities for a generation

Red Deer representative on French advisory council

Provincial coucil to advise the minister responsible for the Francophone Secretariat

Red Deer Mounties seek armed robber who stole narcotics from pharmacy

Narcotics were the target during an armed robbery of a Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Town of Ponoka, AUPE set to resume negotiations

Town council rejected agreement reached between administration and union

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Jimmy Fallon reveals personal pain following Trump fallout

NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month