Sandro Fiorino elevated from interim to head coach of Canada women’s rugby team

TORONTO — Rugby Canada made it official Tuesday, confirming Sandro Fiorino as head coach of the Canadian women’s rugby team.

The 46-year-old Fiorino had been serving as interim coach since last November, taking over after Francois Ratier left to become head coach of Rugby Canada’s national fifteens academy in Langford, B.C. Ratier recently left that job to become Rugby Quebec’s director general and technical director.

Fiorino remains head coach of the Toronto-based Canada Sevens Academy, charged with identifying and nurturing next-generation talent.

“I think both will work well together — working with the younger athletes and developing (them) through the system and giving them a good platform either to go to sevens or 15s in the next couple of years,” he said in an interview.

In other Rugby Canada news, Jack Hanratty was named women’s under-20 coach. The U-20 women are scheduled to face their English counterparts in a three-game series in Nova Scotia in August.

Fiorino inherits a team in transition after a fifth-place finish under Ratier at the 2017 Women’s World Cup. Veterans like captain Kelly Russell have retired. The Canadian 15s women are the lone Rugby Canada senior side that is not centralized.

Not all the veterans have moved on. Fiorino can count on the likes of Laura Russell (Kelly Russell’s sister) Elissa Alarie, Andrea Burk, Magali Harvey, Lori Josephson, Daleaka Menin, Cindy Nelles and Karen Paquin.

A young Canadian side lost three games to England last November on tour by margins of 79-5, 49-12 and 69-19.

The Canadian women are currently ranked fourth in the world behind No. 1 New Zealand, England and France.

Fiorino was an assistant coach with the Canadian women’s sevens squad that won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He has also coached the women’s under-20 team.

His relationship with women’s sevens coach John Tait could lead to more movement between the sevens and 15s squads, although that may depend on the proximity to major events like the Olympics.

While based in Toronto, Fiorino has help across the country in the form of assistant coaches Maria Gallo (B.C.), Dan Valley and Jen Boyd (Ontario) and Kevin Rouet (Quebec). He will also be assisted by Hanratty (Atlantic) and under 18 coaches Ricky Coombe and Duncan McNaughton.

First up are evaluation camps May 16-20 at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., and May 23-27 at Shawnigan Lake School on Vancouver Island. The Canadian women have already confirmed two matches with England in November, with others perhaps against Scotland and Wales.

The camps will feature 70-plus women.

“I want people to have an opportunity to put their hand up and see where they’re at,” said Fiorino. “And it also gives me a chance to see where the program’s at, looking at the gaps compared to the top three or four teams in the world.”

The next Women’s World Cup is scheduled for 2021. The host country has yet to be determined.

Previous story
Canada coach watches with disappointment as World Rugby drops the hammer
Next story
Shapovalov shoots up the rankings with win over Berdych

Just Posted

Putting the patio back into Red Deer’s downtown

Ross Street Patio reopens Wednesday

Pet food donations sought by Red Deer’s Alberta Animal Services

Drive goes to June 7

Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

Weekly summer event sets up shop in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Learning to be a good tenant could help Red Deer’s homeless land accommodations

Free RentSmart program offered by CMHA

Wildlife hospital seeks province’s help

Medicine River Wildlife Centre seeks cash donations

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

April home sales drop to 7-year monthly low as mortgage rules continue to drag

TORONTO — April home sales dropped to a seven-year low for the… Continue reading

New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is creating the world’s largest… Continue reading

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate… Continue reading

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit… Continue reading

Facebook: We’re better at policing nudity than hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO — Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks… Continue reading

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of… Continue reading

Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A special prosecutor is recommending two men who were… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month