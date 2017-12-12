Saskatchewan Roughriders give GM/coach Chris Jones contract extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have given general manager and head coach Chris Jones a one-year contract extension.

The deal will keep Jones, whose three-year deal was set to expire at the end of next season, with the club through the 2019 season. Jones also has the title of vice-president of football operations.

Front-office staffers Jeremy O’Day, John Murphy and Mike Davis have also agreed to two-year extensions to stay in Regina through 2019.

“It was important for our organization to create continuity within our football operations to build on the strong foundation that’s been established,” president and CEO Craig Reynolds said Tuesday in a statement. “Chris is a proven winner and has surrounded himself with a valuable support system of experienced individuals.”

Hired by the Riders three years ago, Jones brought the team from last place in the West in 2016 to a division final appearance last month.

O’Day will remain in his role as assistant vice-president of football operations and administration while Murphy returns as assistant VP of football operations and player personnel and Davis stays on as manager of football administration.