Saskatchewan Rush fan dressed as Hulk banned from Calgary lacrosse game

A man who dresses up as the Incredible Hulk at Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse games says he’s been banned from this weekend’s game in Calgary against the Roughnecks.

Known as Rush Hulk, superfan Kelvin Ooms had organized four busloads of fans from Saskatchewan and started getting ready for the road trip to Calgary when he got a message on social media from a Roughnecks supporter saying he might not be allowed into the building.

“I wasn’t quite sure if he was pulling my leg and trying to create more of a fan rivalry,” Ooms told The Canadian Press Tuesday.

He checked into it and said he was told he couldn’t attend the game as Rush Hulk due to safety and security concerns. No one from the Roughnecks immediately returned calls for comment.

The self-described superfan said he’s worn a Hulk costume to games in Saskatchewan and to one in Calgary last April without incident.

“When I was there last year, we had a blast,” said Ooms.

Saturday’s game is also a “Star Wars” theme night, so other fans attending the lacrosse game are being encouraged to wear costumes.

“They are a great bunch of fans, but maybe they should be more worried about some of their fans that are going to be in costume dressed up as Chewbacca, Darth Vader, wearing capes,” said Ooms. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Officials with the Saskatchewan Rush said in a statement that they respect the move by the Roughnecks organization.

“It’s an unfortunate decision, based on how much work Kelvin has put into organizing the trip,” said Rush spokesman Brandon Urban. “I can’t emphasize enough, how awesome of an ambassador he is for our team and fanbase.

“Ultimately, this is an opposing team’s building and they have their own set of rules.”

Urban added that they’ve never turned fans away from Rush home games “regardless of who they cheer for and how they dress.”

Most Read

