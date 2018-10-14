Seahawks roll behind Wilson’s 3 TDs; Raiders QB Carr injured

LONDON — Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including one off a botched snap in the second quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks rolled to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Chris Carson rushed for 59 yards and rookie Rashaad Penny gained an additional 43 for the Seahawks (3-3), who played to a vociferously supportive crowd — a London-record 84,922 were in attendance — despite the Raiders (1-5) being the designated home team.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the game with an apparent left arm injury with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter after the last of his six sacks. He didn’t have the chance to return because the Seahawks ran out the clock.

Carr went 23 for 31 for 142 yards and was hit by Jarran Reed on third down and immediately grabbed his upper left arm as he sat up before being helped to the sideline for evaluation.

Wilson, who completed 17 of 23 attempts for 222 yards with an interception, connected with Jaron Brown for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 19-yard touchdown pass to David Moore in the second and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the fourth.

After picking up a low snap, Wilson faked a throw and stepped forward, then made a throw to Moore over Daryl Worley. Moore punctuated his touchdown, his third in the Seahawks’ past two games, by accidentally crashing into and tumbling over the temporary video advertising boards set up around the field.

Sebastian Janikowski, who joined the Seahawks in the off-season after 17 seasons with the Raiders, made two field goals.

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, playing in his first game against his former team, was held to 45 yards on 13 carries as the Raiders unsuccessfully turned to Carr and their passing game to try to catch Seattle.

Carr would have been dropped twice more had the Seahawks not been penalized on those plays.

Matt McCrane, who missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the second quarter, made one from 43 yards with 8:30 remaining as the Raiders avoided their first shutout since 2014 and the third at Wembley in the past four games.

INJURIES

Seattle: CB Tre Flowers left the game with muscle cramps with 4:08 left in the third quarter. TE Nick Vannett (back) was inactive despite coach Pete Carroll saying on Friday he would play.

Oakland: In addition to Carr, WR Amari Cooper (concussion) left the game with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks SS Bradley McDougald. LG Joe Feliciano, starting for Kelechi Osemele (knee), left the game late in the second quarter with a rib injury and did not return, and WR Seth Roberts (concussion) left with 11 minutes remaining.

UP NEXT

Seattle: Travel to face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 28 after a bye week.

Oakland: Will host the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 28, also after a bye.

