Dallas Stars center Jason Spezza (90) battles with Calgary Flames left wing James Neal (18) during second period NHL action in Calgary, Alta., Wed., Nov. 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Seguin scores controversial overtime goal as Stars down Flames

Stars 4 Flames 3 (OT)

CALGARY — Tyler Seguin scored in overtime and added an assist as the Dallas Stars survived blowing a third-period lead to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Twenty-four seconds into extra time, Jamie Benn knocked the puck into the slot where Seguin was wide open and he put a perfect shot inside the goal post on David Rittich.

Rittich argued he had been interfered with by Benn but after video review the referees allowed the goal.

Jason Spezza, Benn and Gavin Bayreuther also scored for Dallas (13-10-3), which snaps a four-game winless skid on the road.

Garnet Hathaway, with his first in 16 games, Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano scored for Calgary (14-9-2). The Flames are 4-1-1 in their last six.

Trailing 2-1, the Flames took their first lead midway through the third period on goals 1:10 apart.

Gaudreau tied it, firing a shot top corner for a power-play goal at 9:41. Giordano made it 3-2 with a similar-looking shot from a similar spot, again beating Anton Khudobin with a rising shot over his glove.

But the Stars got it back to even less than three minutes later, Matthew Tkachuk’s clearing attempt went on to the stick of Bayreuther and the rookie defenceman fired his second of the season past Rittich.

Khudobin got the start once again in the absence of Ben Bishop (lower body), who is expected back on Saturday after missing the last five games. The 32-year-old Russian also started in Edmonton on Monday, making 30 stops in a 1-0 overtime loss.

He made 30 saves once again to improve to 5-5-2.

Getting the start over veteran Mike Smith, Rittich finished with 24 saves. He falls to 8-2-1.

The Stars re-took the lead at 18:02 of the second period, needing just 23 seconds to strike on a power play.

TJ Brodie was not able to tie up Benn, stationed in front and he neatly steered in a pass from Seguin.

Dallas struck first, opening the scoring 41 seconds into the game on their first shot.

Spezza slipped into the slot undetected and one-timed a Radek Faksa pass behind Rittich.

Down 1-0 in the first period, Calgary received three consecutive power plays in the first period, but were unable to generate any dangerous chances on goaltender Anton Khudobin.

The Flames tied it shortly after though, with the fourth line coming through. Mark Jankowski set up Hathaway whose one-timer was partially stopped by trickled through Khudobin.

Notes: The Stars improve to 6-1-1 in their last eight games at the Saddledome… Calgary LW Michael Frolik (lower body) is back skating. He’s missed four games… Defenceman Dalton Prout rejoined the Flames after an AHL conditioning stint.

Previous story
More Sarnia Sting alum open up about alleged hazing in early 2000s
Next story
Ryan Jevne nets hat trick, Tigers top Rebels 6-2

Just Posted

Women groped downtown

Red Deer RCMP have suspected serial sexual attacker in custody

Red Deer is ready to howl at Raise the Woof

The season of giving for animal shelter

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Rent report says one-bedroom unit costs $906 in Red Deer

An average one-bedroom unit in the City of Red Deer costs $906… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Most Read