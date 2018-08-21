Senators assistant GM resigns amid harassment charges

Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has resigned amid charges of harassment stemming from an incident at the NHL scouting combine in May.

The team announced Lee’s resignation on Tuesday. Lee, who had been suspended by the Senators, says in a statement he is not in a position to fulfil his obligations with the team while his legal case is ongoing.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver at the combine in Buffalo, New York. He pleaded not guilty.

The 56-year-old was scheduled to appear in court in Buffalo on Wednesday to argue motions, but that was pushed back to Sept. 13. Paul Cambria, Lee’s attorney, told The Associated Press he didn’t have any comment except to say, “We’re just waiting on the judge to rule on the motion to have the case dismissed.”

When asked about Lee’s resignation, Charles Desmond, attorney for the shuttle driver, told the AP: “The (Senators) organization is doing the right thing to protect the public, its employees and other individuals who can be subjected to his actions.

Lee had been with the Senators 23 years, including the past five as assistant GM.

