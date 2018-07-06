Senators assistant GM seeks dismissal of ‘baseless’ charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lawyer for Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee says harassment charges against his client are “baseless.”

Attorney Paul Cambria made the comments Friday after a brief court hearing in which Lee pleaded not guilty to a second charge of harassment. Lee already had pleaded not guilty to a previous charge.

Lee is accused of making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver in May, when Buffalo was hosting the NHL rookie combine.

He has been suspended by the Senators.

Cambria’s motion to dismiss the harassment charges will be argued July 20 in Buffalo city court.

The Erie County district attorney’s office will oppose the motion.

