Serena Williams and Kaia Kanepi will meet on the court Sunday. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Serena faces Kanepi, Nadal seeks US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK — Serena Williams felt she played her best match since her return to tennis while routing her sister in the last round.

She’ll need to be sharp again, with Kaia Kanepi looking to knock out another women’s tennis star.

Williams and Kanepi meet in a fourth-round match Sunday, when defending U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens also are in action.

Serena, seeded 17th, routed Venus 6-1, 6-2 Friday in matching the most-lopsided victory in the Williams sisters’ series. That put her into the match against Kanepi, the 44th-ranked Estonian who upset top-ranked Simona Halep in the first round and is seeking her second consecutive quarterfinal in Flushing Meadows.

Nadal faces Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia and a victory for the top-ranked player could set up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 seed Kevin Anderson, whom he beat for last year’s title.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

