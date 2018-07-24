Serena Williams returning to Rogers Cup after accepting wild card

MONTREAL — Serena Williams is returning to Montreal.

The American tennis star has accepted a wild card into the Rogers Cup next month. It will mark Williams’ first appearance in Montreal since 2014.

The 36-year-old Williams returned to tennis earlier this year after giving birth to a daughter. She climbed 153 spots in the WTA rankings after making the final at Wimbledon and is now 27th.

Williams has won the Rogers Cup three times, all in Toronto, in 2001, 2011 and 2013.

Victoria Azarenka and Canadian Eugenie Bouchard also have received wild cards into the event. Two more wild cards will be awarded to Canadians before the Aug. 3-12 tournament.

“After announcing our player list a few weeks ago, we were only missing Serena to complete our dream tournament,” tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement.

“Serena has impressed everyone with the speed at which she was able to return to a high level of play. She has always been a fighter and she is proving it once again.”

