Red Deer Catalina Swimmer Jayden Vale won five gold medals at the 2018 Alberta Summer Games last weekend in Grande Prairie. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Several Central Alberta athletes win gold at Alberta Summer Games

The event was held in Grande Prairie last weekend

Athletes from Central Alberta had a great showing at the 2018 Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie last weekend.

Zone 4, which is made up of Central Alberta municipalities, including Red Deer, Penhold, Blackfalds and Innisfail, finished the fourth-most medals among the eight zones.

Zone 4 athletes won 119 medal – 28 gold, 42 silver and 49 bronze – during the annual competition Thursday to Sunday.

The zone’s male basketball team won bronze and the female softball team won a gold medal.

Jeff Kelley, the softball team’s coach, said he’s proud his team finished on top.

“The final game was probably the most exciting ball game I’ve ever been a part of,” said Kelley, who is also evaluation co-ordinator with the Red Deer Rage. “We tied it up in bottom of the seventh and then we won in the 10th.”

Kelley said he expected to get to the gold medal game.

“I can’t say I was too surprised we made it (to the finals), but it was definitely tougher than I thought it would be. The girls just never quit and played really well,” said Kelley.

Many individual athletes came back home with gold medals, including Red Deer swimmer Jayden Vale, who won five gold medals, and Delaney Lehman, another Red Deer swimmer, who won six gold medals.

Gold medal winners from Central Alberta:

  • Female softball team
  • Isaac Bahler, Sylvan Lake swimmer – Category 1 and 2 Male 4×50 Medley Relay and the Category 2 Male 400 Free
  • Elle Couture, Red Deer swimmer – Category 1 and 2 Female 4×50 Medley Relay, Category 2 Female 100 Breast and Category 2 – Female 50 Free
  • Jaden Bebrujin, Clive swimmer – Category 1 Male 100 Ind Medley and Category 1 Male 200 Breast
  • Murray Duncan, Red Deer swimmer – Category in the 1 and 2 Male 4×50 Medley Relay
  • Owen Halford, Red Deer swimmer – Category 1 and 2 Male 4×50 Medley Relay and Category 2 Male 50 Breast
  • Jared Howse, Red Deer Athletics – 17U Male 3000m
  • Madison Kohut, Lacombe swimmer – Category 1 Female 200 Back
  • Delaney Lehman, Red Deer swimmer – Category 1 and 2 Female 4×50 Medley Relay, Category 2 Female 100 Back, Category 2 Female 100 Free, Category 2 Female 100 Ind Medley, Category 2 Female 200 Back and Category 2 Female 50 Back
  • River Roos, Red Deer swimmer – Category 3 Male 200 Back
  • Jayden Vale, Red Deer swimmer – Category 1 and 2 Male 4×50 Medley Relay, Category 1 Male 100 Fly, Category 1 Male 200 Fly, Category 1 Male 400 Ind Medley and Category 1 Male 800 Free
  • Brooklyn Wiens, Red Deer County swimmer – Category 1 and 2 Female 4×50 Medley Relay and Category 1 – Female 800 Free

For full results, visit www.2018asg.ca.


