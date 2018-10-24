Former gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching at the judge-alone trial in Sarnia, Ont. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Sexual assault trial to resume for former gymnastics coach

SARNIA, Ont. — The sexual assault trial for a former gymnastics coach continues in southwestern Ontario today.

Dave Brubaker has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching at the judge-alone trial in Sarnia, Ont.

The charges relate to alleged incidents involving a former competitive gymnast between 2000 and 2007, when she was a teenager.

The woman, who is now in her 30s, testified yesterday that Brubaker would kiss her on the lips to say hello and goodbye starting when she was 12 years old.

She told the court that when she was a teenager, he would occasionally spoon her in bed and tickle her belly while lying down for a nap between school and gymnastics practice.

She also alleged there were times when he touched her inappropriately during sports massages.

Brubaker — who was formerly director of the women’s national gymnastics team — has not testified but in part of an interview with police played in court he maintains that his relationship with the girls he coached was innocent.

The judge hearing the trial will determine if the interview can be admitted as evidence in the case.

