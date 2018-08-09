Shapovalov ousted in third round from hometown Rogers Cup with loss to Haase

TORONTO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the Rogers Cup on Thursday night, falling 7-5, 6-2 to Robin Haase of the Netherlands in third-round action.

Shapovalov, the highest-ranked Canadian in the men’s singles draw at No. 26, had trouble with his serve throughout the match on centre court, which lasted just one hour 16 minutes.

The 19-year-old was broken four times and had six double faults, including four in the first set.

Shapovalov started the first set strong, winning the first game then setting up triple break point on Haase, but the No. 39-ranked player bounced back to hold serve.

Two breaks of serve put Shapovalov down 6-5 and Haase easily held serve for the 7-5 win, handing the Canadian his first dropped set of the tournament.

Haase came out firing in the second set, breaking Shapovalov for an early 4-1 lead, and the teenager couldn’t recover from there.

Haase fended off 5-of-6 break points in the first set and didn’t face a break in the second set.

Shapovalov walked out to centre court before the match to a loud ovation, and received another hearty round of applause when he was introduced during warm-up.

Shapovalov, who grew up in nearby Richmond Hill, Ont. — roughly a 20-minute drive to the north end Toronto stadium on the York University’s main campus — raised his racquet to aknowledge the crowd.

It was the second time the two players had met. Shapovalov beat the 31-year-old Haase in their first meeting at a Masters 1000 event in Rome earlier this season.

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain played three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the late match on centre court.

American John Isner played Russia’s Karen Khachanov on the grand stand.

Haase had an easier path than expected into the third round when third-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina withdrew from the tournament with a wrist injury before their second-round matchup Wednesday. Haase instead faced Russian Mikhail Youzny, who replaced del Potro as a lucky loser.

Shapovalov and Haase were both semifinalists at the Rogers Cup last summer in Montreal, where Shapovalov lost to eventual champion Alexander Zverev and Haase fell to Roger Federer.

Shapovalov burst on the scene with his stellar run at that tournament that included big upset wins against del Potro and Nadal. He continued his success a month later, reaching the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open.

Shapovalov began the 2017 Rogers Cup ranked No. 143 and ended the year at No. 51. He reached a career-high No. 23 this June, surpassing Milos Raonic as the highest-ranked Canadian in men’s tennis.

Shapovalov’s best result at a Masters 1000 tournament this season was a semifinal appearance at the Madrid Open in May.

He was the last Canadian standing on the men’s side of the tournament after Raonic and Peter Polansky, both of Thornhill, Ont., and Montreal teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime lost second-round matches Wednesday. Toronto’s Daniel Nestor, competing in his 30th and final Rogers Cup before retiring next month, also lost his first-round doubles match Wednesday night with Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil.

