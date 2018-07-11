Shaye Leidenius finishes 8th at Sun Life Financial Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship

Ponoka golfer Shaye Leidenius battled through tough conditions on her way to a top ten finish at the Sun Life Financial Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship in Calgary.
Leidenius, representing Wolf Creek Golf Course finished the three-day tournament with a nine-over par 225, alone in eighth place at Willow Park Golf Course.
The 21-year-old fired an opening round four-over 76 but bounced back on day 2 with a 73. She ended the week with a 76 on Wednesday.
Leidenius is entering her second year with the RDC Queens golf team this fall and was the 2017-2018 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Year.
Ponoka golfer Daryl Lynn Nepoose finished tied for 39th with a three-day total of 254 the Ladies Amateur Championship. Nicole Schultz of Olds was 49th with a 266 for the week.
