Shear the Beard: Jets forward Laine to shave off famous playoff scruff

WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine will look like a new man by the weekend.

The Winnipeg Jets top goal-scorer has an appointment booked with his hairdresser in Finland to cut his long locks and shave off his scruffy beard, ridding himself of a look that drew teasing from his teammates and jokes from fans.

“The woman who cuts my hair, she’s going to cut my beard, too, on Friday at two (in the afternoon) back home. So, a couple more days,” Laine said Tuesday as players had their last media availability after being eliminated by Vegas last Sunday in the NHL Western Conference final series.

“Yay. Finally, finally,” his linemate Nikolaj Ehlers said with a smile as the pair sat at a table together to answer questions.

Laine began the season with short, sandy-coloured whiskers and said he had a friendly bet with his cousin to see how long they could grow beards.

As his facial hair grew, so did the jabs on social media and in the locker room.

“It’s got uglier and uglier,” teammate Bryan Little had said with a smile in March. “When he finally shaves it he’s going to look like a new man.”

Fans even referred to Laine looking like a member of the Amish community, whose married men traditionally grow bushy beards.

Laine was on a goal-scoring tear in March and was asked if perhaps the beard would become a superstitious habit.

“Who knows?” he replied a laugh. “Let’s see where we’re at in a month or a couple more months. It might be a good thing, but we’ll see.”

The sophomore sniper finished the regular season with 44 goals and 70 points in 82 games, five goals fewer than NHL leader Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. But 20 of Laine’s goals were scored on power play to top the league, three more than his childhood idol.

During the playoffs, the 20-year-old winger notched five goals and seven assists in 17 games, with three goals on the power play. Mark Scheifele led the Jets with 14 goals.

“You can always watch the playoffs on TV and it all looks cool and it’s intense, but it’s just something different,” Laine said. “Like the whole atmosphere is just like another level, especially here with the whiteout and with all the street parties, so it’s pretty unique.

“I think this is the reason why we play hockey so we can still be playing playoff hockey in May. It was just probably a year that I will always remember, especially the playoffs. But there’s a lot of things that we can learn from these playoffs for going into next year and the future, too.”

Previous story
Polansky wins first-round qualification match at French Open, Abanda loses
Next story
Morales, Happ lead Jays past Angels and Toronto ends four-game losing skid

Just Posted

Convicted murderer has appeal tossed out

Mark Damien Lindsay was found guilty of second degree murder in Red Deer Court in 2016

Red Deer County rejects Pine Lake housing project expansion

Developers had hoped to boost number of units at Aspen Shores Estates to 87 from 44.

First responders and schools train to protect students

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and schools partner for training

Red Deer public school gym teacher honoured with national award

Nancy McKeage is physical education specialist at Ecole Barrie Wilson School

Red Deer Players perform original script readings to widen membership

Theatre group still plans to stage a full fall production

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

B.C. files constitutional challenge of Alberta’s fuel restriction law

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government filed a constitutional lawsuit Tuesday countering… Continue reading

Parenting: Happy is more fun than perfect

Not always possible to please everyone all the time

Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

The store was closed at the time

Innisfail resident wants to keep her backyard chickens: Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried

If the woman gets her way, the town bylaw would have to be changed

Black bear kills dog that jumped out car window in Jasper National Park

JASPER, Alta. — A black bear is being watched in Jasper National… Continue reading

Watch: Videos of two shrieking lynx posted by Ontario couple go viral

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking… Continue reading

Royal wedding sermon on ‘love’ was about more than the marriage of Harry and Meghan

The sermon delivered at Saturday’s royal wedding was about the love shared… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month