Riggers DH Derek Chapman flies out early in the game against the Sherwood Park Athletics on Tuesday at Great Chief Park. The Riggers dropped game 2 of the best-of-five Sunburst League Final 13-2 on Tuesday. The series shifts to Sherwood Park Wednesday and Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Sherwood Park Athletics blast Riggers, tie series up at one

Game 3 of best-of-5 series is Thursday in Sherwood Park

Athletics 13 Riggers 2

The Sherwood Park Athletics blew out the Red Deer Riggers 13-2 Tuesday night at Great Chief Park.

Riggers veteran pitcher Davin Gulbransen started on the mound, and he was bombarded by the visitors in Game 2 of the Sunburst Baseball League best-of-five final.

Gulbransen gave up 11 runs in just two-and-a-third innings, including a grand slam to Kearn Watts and a two-run homer by Cole Schneider. The Athletics had 17 hits through only the first four innings. Watts also had a two-RBI double in the third.

“Everything seemed to fall and everything hit a hole. They hit some balls hard. I’d say the grand slam hurts. They got a couple tough ones, a fastball that ran in and hit a guy, then a guy on base,” shortstop and coach Jason Chatwood said.

“A good hitter with bases loaded that you have to challenge, he got one up in the air. It’s tough playing catch up. They kicked us tonight. They gave us a licking for sure.”

The pitching performance was a stark contrast from Game 1 when the Riggers got a 130-pitch, 13-strikeout complete game from Josh Edwards in an 8-5 win Monday.

Athletics pitcher Matt Hammond allowed only six hits Tuesday and just two runs on the mound.

Jason Louis and Derek Chapman had the RBIs for Red Deer in the loss.

By the fifth inning, every player in the Sherwood Park lineup had a hit. They finished the night with 20 hits.

“13-2, you can’t really beat yourself up over one little instance here or there. A game like this is easy to forget about,” Chatwood added.

“It’s one-to-one, we go up to their place, and we have to battle. It is was it is, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“They came out and their sticks were going tonight. We put together some good at-bats at the end and didn’t quit.”

With the series tied at one game apiece, games 3 and 4 shift to Sherwood Park Thursday and Friday. Game 5, if necessary, will be played at Great Chief Park Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Sherwood Park Athletics right fielder Greg Wallace slides in ahead of a tag by Red Deer Riggers second baseman Denver Wik on Tuesday at Great Chief Park. The Riggers dropped game 2 of the best-of-five Sunburst League Final 13-2 on Tuesday. The series shifts to Sherwood Park Wednesday and Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Pillar homers in the eighth to lift Blue Jays over Royals

Just Posted

Parenting: Every woman will have a different pregnancy experience

Wife whose hormones are unbalanced can be unpleasant experience

Men posing as repo men attempt to steal vehicle in Red Deer County

Two men attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deerian spreads kindness with one card at a time

One Red Deerian wants to combat bullying by spreading kindness in the… Continue reading

Bowden baby in need of surgery

“Help for Alexis” Go Fund Me account

PHOTO: First Rider bus safety in Red Deer

Central Alberta students learned bus safety in the Notre Dame High School… Continue reading

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Woman has finger ripped off at West Edmonton Mall waterslide

SASKATOON — A Saskatchewan woman says she lost a finger after her… Continue reading

Uncertainty looms over Canada’s cannabis tourism, but ambitions are high

TORONTO — Longtime marijuana advocate Neev Tapiero is ready for the cannabis-driven… Continue reading

Feds mulling safeguards to prevent ‘surge’ of cheap steel imports into Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government extended an olive branch of sorts to… Continue reading

Ontario govt caps off summer session by passing bill to cut Toronto council size

TORONTO — The Ontario government passed a controversial bill to slash the… Continue reading

Updated:Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26

MILAN — A 51-year-old highway bridge in the Italian port city of… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia spat affecting Canadians embarking on hajj, community members say

TORONTO — Members of Canada’s Muslim community say recent tensions between Ottawa… Continue reading

Tug carrying up to 22,000 litres of fuel capsizes in Fraser River off Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The smell of diesel filled the air as crews worked… Continue reading

Nebraska executes first inmate using fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska carried out its first execution in more than… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month