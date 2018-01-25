Short-track veteran Bastille, 2010 Olympic gold medallist, retires

MONTREAL — Short-track speed skater Guillaume Bastille, who helped Canada to a gold medal in the men’s relay at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, has retired.

Bastille, 32, of Riviere-du-Loup, Que., was on the national team since 2007 and won more than 30 medals on the World Cup circuit.

“My goal was to skate at the Olympic Games in South Korea, but after everything that happened at the 2018 short-track team selections, as I came down with a virus at the start of the competition and suffered a concussion on the third day, I wasn’t able to reach my ultimate goal” Bastille said Thursday in a release.

“Looking back, I’m proud to have been able to come back among the best skaters in Canada following my shoulder operation, which forced me to miss the entire 2015-2016 season. I leave competitive skating with my head held high.”

The short-track team for the Winter Games that begin Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea was named in August, but this week the coaches announced which events each will enter.

On the women’s team, Marianne St-Gelais of St-Felicien, Que., and Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., will skate all four events — the 500-, 1000- and 1,500-metre races and the relay; Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., has the 1,000, the 1,500 and the relay; Jamie MacDonald of Fort St. James, B.C., is in the 500-metres and the relay; and Kasandra Bradette will compete only in the relay.

Among the men, three-time Olympic gold medallist Charles Hamelin of Ste-Julie, Que., and Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boileau, Que. will race all four, while Charle Cournoyer has the 1000 and the relay, Pascal Dion of Montreal has the 1,500 and the relay and Francois Hamelin has only the relay.

