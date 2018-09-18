Sies and Hope RDC Athletes of the Week

Matthew Hope (left) and Chole Sies (right) were named the RDC Athletes of the Week last week. (Photos courtesy of RDC)

A pair of RDC athletes chalked up a few firsts representing the crown on the weekend.

First-year golfer Chole Sies, of Melville, Sask. earned an RDC Female Athlete of the week nod for her stellar performance in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf North Regional Lac La Biche.

Sies fired an opening round 90 on Saturday, but followed that up with a low-round of 77 on Sunday to earn a tie for first place among female golfers at the tournament.

The finish helped the Queens to a third place overall finish at the event. Next up for the RDC golf team is a trip to the ACAC South Regional at Mill Woods Golf Course hosted by Concordia University of Edmonton.

Matthew Hope of the RDC Cross Country team earned the RDC Male Athlete of the Week honour.

The third-year, Red Deer native finished second in his first race of the season at the ACAC Grand Prix #2 in Calgary among male runners.

Hope, a Bachelor of Education student was second in a time of 25 minutes and 36 seconds in the 8-kilometre race, just five behind winner Matt Travaglini of SAIT. He helped the Kings to a second place overall finish at the event.



