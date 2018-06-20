Sights, sounds of World Cup turn Toronto FC training centre into giant rec room

TORONTO — A recent four-day break allowed Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund to combine two of his favourite pastimes — hanging out with three-month-old daughter Eloise and watching soccer.

“I watched every game,” the 25-year-old said with a smile. “It’s easy. Just hold the baby. Keep her watching with me. Feed her. And she just hangs out and watches games.

“We’re up early in the morning to catch the first ones. It’s been fun.”

For Hagglund, who describes his daughter as a blessing, it is fatherhood at its best — “Getting to share everything that you love with them.”

The World Cup is hard to miss at the MLS champions’ training centre in north Toronto. Every TV is tuned to the tournament and the sound is turned up, making the place seem like a giant living room.

Academy players occupy a couch in the foyer in front of a TV. First-team players pause as they walk past TVs to check the score.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney, a self-confessed soccer junkie who is rarely away from his laptop or a screen, is hooked on the tournament in Russia.

“I think I’ve watched 90 per cent (of the games),” he said after practice this week.

“It’s been a good World Cup,” added the former U.S. international defender who missed out on the 2002 World Cup due to a knee injury. “I’m looking forward to staying on it.”

Vanney is also keen to see which teams grow as the tournament unrolls.

“I thought Spain looked very good, very typical Spain but managed to still give up three goals,” he said of its opening 3-3 tie with Portugal. “France didn’t look so good (in a 2-1 win over Australia) but they’re a super-talented team … I thought Mexico looked good (in a 1-0 win over Germany).”

TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta is savouring the wall-to-wall soccer.

“I think anybody that loves the game the way that I love the game does,” he said. “You get a chance to see countries and different identities that you don’t often get to watch. You get to see some players break out in a big tournament like that. It’s always fun.”

For Zavaleta, watching the tournament, is also a “learning lesson.”

The World Cup also changed goalkeeper Alex Bono’s days during the break.

“Getting up early, watching games until the afternoon and then you can start your days,” said Bono, who earned a new contract Wednesday.

“The biggest sporting event in the world, it only comes around once every four years. When it’s on, obviously it’s something you’ve got to watch.”

Former TFC midfielder Armando Cooper is at the tournament with Panama.

Previous story
Red Deer Riggers fall 12-8 to Athletics
Next story
Ronaldo scores in Portugal’s 1-0 win, Morocco eliminated

Just Posted

Red Deer celebrates its Special Olympians

12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast

Shoplifter caught on video in Stettler

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — On a day when newly released data showcased in tangible… Continue reading

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month